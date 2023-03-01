The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for a proposed “techno campus” at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The supervisors got an update Tuesday from staff on a few changes to proffers for the development, but the board did not discuss the project before voting, 4–3, to approve the rezoning.

Supervisors Deborah Frazier, Kevin Marshall, Tim McLaughlin and David Ross voted for the rezoning. Supervisors Chris Yakabouski, Lori Hayes and Jacob Lane voted against the proposal.

A public hearing on the proposal was held in early February. The board delayed making a decision so it could gather more information on data centers.

During the public hearing several residents spoke against the proposal, raising concerns about impacts on traffic and infrastructure. The board held another meeting in February where staff presented details on data centers, large buildings that warehouse computer servers to support such things as cloud computing that can be built on industrial-zoned property.

SpotsyTechnoCampus LLC sought the rezoning for property on 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial to build a 2.9-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus.” The campus would be north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary, Thornburg Middle, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

The proposed campus may include warehouses, data centers and light manufacturing businesses, such as electrical appliance and pharmaceutical production, according to the application. The campus also would have 300,000 square feet that could house “corporate offices, government agencies, and educational institutions.”

SpotsyTechnoCampus plans to develop the property, which will be built in two phases and take seven to nine years to complete.

The campus could generate $4.5 million in annual tax revenue for the county, according to the developer.

The developer offered $3.4 million to handle traffic impacts by making improvements on U.S. 1, the U.S. 1 and Hickory Ridge Road intersection and realigning Roxbury Mill Road. The applicant will also conduct a traffic study before the second phase would start, with planned improvements on Mudd Tavern Road.

The traffic impacts are dependent on the type of businesses located on the campus. For instance, data centers, which have small staffs, produce little traffic impact, whereas typical business offices would have more impact on local traffic.

Data centers are growing in popularity. As of September 2022, there were 2,701 data centers in the U.S., according to Statista.

As data center development has grown, so have concerns over the heavy water and electrical usage by the facilities. Noise and excessive heat also are potential issues with data centers.

The county continues to fine tune how it will handle expected data center growth.

During the February presentation on data centers, county staff recommended various Comprehensive Plan amendments, which include recognizing data centers as a targeted industry with fiscal benefits and low impact on public facilities; establishing a preference for data centers to be located within the primary development boundary and close to electrical line corridors; noise guidelines; and consideration of keeping data centers within a 1-mile perimeter of the primary development boundary.