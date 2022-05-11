Spotsylvania approves water, sewer rate hikes

Spotsylvania County residents will soon pay more for water and sewer service.

The Board of Supervisors approved the increases at Tuesday’s meeting, 6–1, following a brief presentation and a public hearing that drew no comments from the public. Supervisor David Ross was the lone dissenting vote.

“This is not a small system that is operated by the utilities and public works department,” Bonnie Jewell, assistant county administrator and chief financial officer, told the board.

The average daily demand by the county’s 33,000 water accounts totals 11.8 million gallons, according to a slide presented by Jewell. There are about 32,000 sewer accounts, which results in wastewater treatment of 9.76 million gallons daily.

To serve the demand, the county has three wastewater treatment plants, two water plants and three reservoirs, along with 47 pump stations, seven water tanks and more than 1,200 miles of pipes.

Spotsylvania’s water and sewer rates were last adjusted in 2016, covering fiscal years 2018 through 2020. The connection fees used to fund infrastructure costs were last updated in 2008.

The county uses utilities revenue to cover debt on past projects and to fund improvements to infrastructure, and the county has a lot of work scheduled.

According to a staff report, customer user rates “are changing very little” with the updated charges for service. The increase comes in the form of debt service fees.

The debt fees for water and sewer are the same for now at $6.59. The fee will increase to $8.26 in fiscal 2023, which begins July 1. The fee will increase to $10.18 in 2024, then to $13.50 in fiscal 2025.

The overall cost for Spotsylvania’s average water and sewer customer (based on 4,300 gallons per month) totals $55.03. Under the new rates and fees, the cost will increase to $59.49 in fiscal 2023, followed by $64.59 and $72.50 over the following two years.

According to the staff report, the 2025 cost for the average county customer will still be less than the 2022 cost in Albemarle County and slightly more than the 2022 cost in Stafford County.

The county plans to use the additional funds to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Plant projects account for 78% of the county’s four-year capital improvement projects water system budget, according to the staff presentation. Included in those projects are expansions and upgrades to the Motts Run and Massaponax wastewater treatment plants and the FMC wastewater plant decommissioning.

The Motts Run project has a $94 million budget, and the Massaponax plant upgrades will cost $108 million. Decommissioning the FMC plant will cost $5.5 million and switching that service to the expanded Massaponax plant will cost $29.5 million. The county also plans to spend another $19 million on Harrison Road and Leavells Road water line improvements and $8.9 million on improvements in Thornburg.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.