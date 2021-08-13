Spotsylvania bagpiper promotes his breathtaking invention

George Steele doesn’t want you to think he’s blowing his own horn, but the Scotland native says he’s come up with a device that will improve the lot of bagpipers worldwide.

“People have been playing bagpipes for centuries, but I’m the only one who thought of this,” he said about the Piper’s Friend, a device that catches moisture generated from blowing and is better, he claims, than what others have produced. “None of them have come near me.”

The Spotsylvania County man is “quite a character,” said Tommy Cantwell, a teenager who’s worked with Steele on an invention he first thought about in the 1970s.

Steele is 80 and still teaching others how to drive, which is how he and Cantwell met almost two years ago. He’s had several lifetimes of experience in those decades, from police work in Washington and Glasgow to driving almost every kind of machine with wheels: tractors and motorbikes, limousines and double-decker buses, and railroad cars while in the Army.

Saying he has a thick Scottish brogue is as much an understatement as suggesting that he rambles. A proper Scot response to his digressions might have been: “Noo jist haud on,” which translates into “Now just hold it, slow down and take your time.”