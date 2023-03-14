Two years after Spotsylvania County added high-speed internet in the rural Wilderness area, officials are waiting for confirmation about millions in grant funding that would lead to more broadband service in rural areas.

The county applied for the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative last year in an effort to gain state and federal funds to help add rural broadband internet services, primarily in the Berkeley and Livingston districts, county Supervisor Kevin Marshall said in an interview.

The county’s $7.2 million VATI grant application, included with other jurisdictions across the state, has been sent to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office for approval.

Marshall said he wasn’t sure when to expect a decision.

If Spotsylvania gets the grant funding, the remaining costs, about half the total, will be covered by the county and the company that builds the system.

"I'm hopeful," Marshall said. "Close to $15 million. That should put right much cable in the ground."

The county had planned to build the broadband system in two phases, totaling more than $20 million. Marshall said the situation has changed and the project will likely be handled differently.

One change involves the company Spotsylvania had planned to pair up with for the work, Florida-based Data Stream Mobile Technologies Inc. That pairing is in doubt because the company is enmeshed in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit with Fauquier County.

Marshall said the county has been talking with other technology companies to build the broadband expansion.

In 2021, the county teamed with Data Stream to expand 5G high-speed internet in the rural western area with the addition of equipment to the radio tower at the Wilderness Fire Department. For that project, the county received funding through the COVID-19 Recovery Act.