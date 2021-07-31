Spotsylvania board amends camping ordinance

Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.

County supervisors unanimously approved amendments last week to a 1980s ordinance that outlawed camping in the county, except at campgrounds.

The amendments allow temporary camping in the county and give property owners the authority to camp on their land or approve camping for others for up to 14 days before having to apply for a sewage pump-and-haul permit.

Earlier this year, the Planning Commission recommended striking the ordinance entirely, thereby defaulting to state camping regulations.

The supervisors later learned from county staff that striking the ordinance would not reverse the ban on camping, something the Planning Commission did not know. The supervisors sent the issue back to the commission, which recently supported approval of the amendments.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board also addressed proposed parking changes for new mixed-use and multi-family developments.

Fire and rescue departments brought up the issue earlier this year, pointing out troubles navigating townhouse, apartment complexes and newer mixed-use developments, which incorporate residential and commercial space together.