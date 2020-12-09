Spotsylvania board approves Bowman Center rezoning

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors has approved rezoning for a mixed-use project in the Spotsylvania Industrial Park, a development that could be just the beginning of growth around the historical site just outside the Fredericksburg city limits.

The site, also known as the Bowman Center, covers a swath of land housing a mix of industrial and commercial businesses off State Route 2 and U.S. 17 just outside of Fredericksburg. The board voted 5–2 Tuesday night to approve the rezoning, with Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Barry Jett dissenting.

The plans call for building up to 525 apartments and a minimum of 14,000 square feet of commercial space. Most of the apartments (449) will have one bedroom.

The buildings will include a mix of commercial space, such as bars and restaurants, and parking on the ground levels.

The developer, Richmond-based Monument Cos, has a background in developing similar industrial and historic areas in Richmond and Norfolk. Its proposal calls for renovating three buildings and constructing one new structure, according to a county staff presentation.