Spotsylvania board finally agrees to give all county workers bonuses

Yakabouski repeated his earlier criticisms that the county is spending too freely. Frazier then made another motion for bonuses.

She suggested giving $500 bonuses to public safety employees. She said the board could take up bonuses for other county employees later. After an amendment suggested by Jett, the board then decided to also give all other county employees $250 bonuses.

The two-tiered bonus proposal passed 6–1, with Yakabouski dissenting.

The board also discussed a letter introduced by Chairman Marshall that asks the Virginia General Assembly to delay changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway to Emancipation Highway or to not approve the measure renaming the road “at this time.”

Marshall said the name change will cost businesses and they need time to prepare. The House last week approved the bill by Del. Josh Cole, D-Fredericksburg, changing the renaming the road Emancipation Highway wherever it is now named after the Confederate president. The road is also called Richmond Highway in some Virginia localities.

The bill needs full General Assembly approval to take effect. If that happens, the name change would happen in 2022.