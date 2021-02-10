Spotsylvania board finally agrees to give all county workers bonuses

Bonuses are finally on for Spotsylvania County employees.
The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors returned Tuesday evening to discussions over bonuses for county staff, an issue members have haggled over at previous meetings. After back-and-forth discussions that included several amendments, supervisors approved the bonuses.
The issue is connected to a state-mandated $500 bonus for sworn officers with the Sheriff’s Office as part of a COVID-19 pandemic relief program. The board, which has haggled over the bonuses over several meetings, didn’t like the idea of only certain county employees getting a bonus. A motion was initially made to give bonuses to other county public safety employees and then grew to include all county employees.
In order to pay for the bonuses, the county will dip into more than $800,000 remaining from federal pandemic grants.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Tim McLaughlin brought the bonuses back before the board by decreasing the total by $1 to $499. Since he was on the losing side of the motion previously for $500 bonuses for all county staff, the change allowed him to bring the issue back for a motion.
The motion failed again, 4–3, with Supervisors Gary Skinner, Barry Jett, Deborah Frazier and Chris Yakabouski voting against it, and McLaughlin, David Ross and Kevin Marshall voting in favor.
Yakabouski repeated his earlier criticisms that the county is spending too freely. Frazier then made another motion for bonuses.
She suggested giving $500 bonuses to public safety employees. She said the board could take up bonuses for other county employees later. After an amendment suggested by Jett, the board then decided to also give all other county employees $250 bonuses.
The two-tiered bonus proposal passed 6–1, with Yakabouski dissenting.
The board also discussed a letter introduced by Chairman Marshall that asks the Virginia General Assembly to delay changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway to Emancipation Highway or to not approve the measure renaming the road “at this time.”
Marshall said the name change will cost businesses and they need time to prepare. The House last week approved the bill by Del. Josh Cole, D-Fredericksburg, changing the renaming the road Emancipation Highway wherever it is now named after the Confederate president. The road is also called Richmond Highway in some Virginia localities.
The bill needs full General Assembly approval to take effect. If that happens, the name change would happen in 2022.
Frazier, the county’s first Black supervisor, called the Jefferson Davis name “a slap in the face” for African Americans. Board members said they were not against the name change, but instead concerned about the costs for county businesses and residents who would need to change their addresses.
Yakabouski made an amendment to remove the letter’s request to not adopt the name change and instead ask only to consider a delay in the change and for the state to cover associated costs. Frazier said she would not support that motion.
McLaughlin then moved to simply ask the state to establish a fund to cover costs incurred by the road’s name change, which the board approved 7-0.
