Spotsylvania board sticks with Patriot Highway as new name for U.S. 1

A plea from some Spotsylvania residents opposed to changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway to Patriot Highway was rejected by county supervisors Tuesday night, as Fredericksburg-area localities continued to go in different directions on renaming U.S. 1.
Battlefield District Supervisor Chris Yakabouski added a substitute motion to the consent agenda to change the name of the stretch of U.S. 1 in the county to Veterans Highway instead of Patriot Highway, which the board voted for last month.
The motion failed 4-3.
Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway and others spoke in favor of Veterans Highway. They said the name is less politically divisive and more inclusive than Patriot Highway. They noted it would coincide with the ongoing construction of the new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in the county.
The clinic will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.
The board previously voted 6-1 to rename U.S. 1 Patriot Highway.
On Tuesday, Yakabouski, as well as supervisors Deborah Frazier and Gary Skinner voted to consider Veterans Highway. Frazier is the only one of the three that previously voted against Patriot.
"It's unfortunate that patriot and patriotism has become offensive," Chancellor District Supervisor Timothy McLaughlin said. "That's the only thing I'll say."
The Virginia General Assembly approved a bill earlier this year to change any portion of U.S. 1 named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis to Emancipation Highway. The bill, which was sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, D-Fredericksburg and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, allows local officials to establish their own name for the highway, as long as they do so before Jan. 1, 2022.
Stafford County supervisors chose Richmond Highway, except for a portion in Falmouth named Cambridge Street.
The Fredericksburg City Council has decided to stick with Emancipation Highway. It voted 7-0 Tuesday night to provide $500 to any businesses impacted by the name change, an increase from the $250 that was initially proposed.
There will be a public information meeting on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., to discuss the timing, potential costs and other topics.
The Caroline Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 Tuesday night to go with U.S. Route 1 for the portion of the highway in the county. Supervisors Floyd Thomas and Reginald Underwood voted against the motion.
Thomas said he supported Emancipation Highway or a name to honor Richard and Mildred Loving, the Caroline couple whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case ended laws against interracial marriage.
Cole initially sought to rename of U.S. 1 Loving Memorial Highway but went with Emancipation Highway after learning the family didn't support it.
An online survey was posted to Caroline County's website, but received only 40 responses, 40 percent of which were for U.S. Route 1. Thomas said that's not a big enough sample size, as 40 percent equals 16 votes.
The next step for the localities is to present their chosen name to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for approval. The bill calls for each jurisdiction to pay for the name change; cost estimates in the region range up to $90,000.
Four Spotsylvania residents spoke in favor of Veterans Highway Tuesday. Nicole Cole, who is running for the Battlefield School Board seat, presented a petition to the Board of Supervisors with approximately 100 signatures supporting something other than Patriot Highway.
Petway said Patriot Highway "sounds good, but we know what that's about."
The residents against the name said it's been co-opted for political purposes. Former President Donald Trump praised his supporters involved in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 as "patriots" and it's been used for political purposes locally, as well.
"We know that's controversial because the Tea Party calls themselves patriots," county resident Leonard Parker said. "I just got a letter from someone running [for office] in my district and they asked for all patriots to sign on."
