Spotsylvania bond package could fund school system upgrades

Spotsylvania County residents will have an additional choice to make when they cast their ballots Tuesday: whether to authorize a nearly $400 million bond package.
Those bonds could be used with other funding sources to cover the cost for projects related to schools, public safety, transportation and an aquatic center.
If voters approve the bond package, there is no guarantee the county would borrow the funds, described by Assistant County Administrator and chief financial officer Bonnie Jewell as a “tool in our tool box.”
Of the $400 million bond package, $206.8 million could be used for a range of projects and upgrades at county schools. The biggest portion of that amount—$127,978,372—is earmarked for improving school facilities.
According to a county staff report, projects would focus on replacing HVAC systems, roofs and flooring; new asphalt; adding special education classrooms; new modular classrooms at Lee Hill Salem and Spotswood elementary schools; renovation and modernization of classrooms at four middle schools and Spotsylvania High School; and expansion and replacement of playgrounds at all 17 elementary schools.
Technology upgrades accounts for $45,086,707 in the bond package. The proposal calls for replacing equipment, such as routers, laptops, wireless systems and printers. Building access controls and security cameras also are included in the potential upgrades and replacements.
The remaining portion, $33,734,921, could be used to buy 232 school bus replacements and 22 new buses to expand the fleet to “accommodate student enrollment growth and periodic replacement of aged-out buses,” according to the staff report.
The School Board approved the school system’s portion of the bond package earlier this year.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved including the school system portion of the package in the referendum, with members saying they wanted to let voters make the decision.
