Spotsylvania bond referendum could help fund joint aquatics center

It found there is a demand for a new “state-of the art” facility to serve Fredericksburg, UMW and Spotsylvania, with the county being the owner and a private firm leasing and managing the facility. An oversight board is recommended to help manage the facility.

The study includes proposed details of the aquatic center:

A 75,000- to 80,000-square-foot facility on six to eight acres.

50-meter pool with eight lanes and three springboards.

A warmup/therapy pool.

Fitness rooms, party rooms, locker rooms.

The estimated cost of the facility is $58 million, according to the study. That total does not include property acquisition or “the highly volatile steel, lumber and materials costs” during the pandemic. But the consultants assumed the cost “volatility will largely be normalized to pre-pandemic levels” by the time the materials would be purchased.

The study says area swimming facilities are “insufficient” to meet demand and that there is interest in a new facility in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania area.

Lack of pool time for area high schools and clubs was highlighted in the study, which found that a new facility “could substantially better serve” local schools and clubs, as well as UMW.