Spotsylvania bond referendum could help fund joint aquatics center

Spotsylvania County residents will have an additional choice to make when they cast their ballots in November: a nearly $400 million bond referendum.
Those bonds could be used with other funding sources to cover the cost for projects related to schools, public safety, transportation and an aquatic center.
If voters approve the bond package, there is no guarantee the county would use the funds, described by Assistant County Administrator and chief financial officer Bonnie Jewell as a “tool in our tool box.”
An occasional series in The Free Lance–Star will cover each portion of the bond package. This article focuses on the recreation portion: an aquatic center designed to serve the county, Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington.
At a July board meeting, Supervisor Chris Yakabouski criticized the aquatic center and voted against it.
Yakabouski said a January study reported that the aquatic center would be a “money loser” and would cost more than the $58 million bond referendum.
Supervisor David Ross said the center is needed, for residents and high school swim teams, and that county residents should make the decision.
The study, conducted by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International, in conjunction with CHA Consulting and M.A. + Associates, was released in July.
It found there is a demand for a new “state-of the art” facility to serve Fredericksburg, UMW and Spotsylvania, with the county being the owner and a private firm leasing and managing the facility. An oversight board is recommended to help manage the facility.
The study includes proposed details of the aquatic center:
- A 75,000- to 80,000-square-foot facility on six to eight acres.
- 50-meter pool with eight lanes and three springboards.
- A warmup/therapy pool.
- Fitness rooms, party rooms, locker rooms.
The estimated cost of the facility is $58 million, according to the study. That total does not include property acquisition or “the highly volatile steel, lumber and materials costs” during the pandemic. But the consultants assumed the cost “volatility will largely be normalized to pre-pandemic levels” by the time the materials would be purchased.
The study says area swimming facilities are “insufficient” to meet demand and that there is interest in a new facility in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania area.
Lack of pool time for area high schools and clubs was highlighted in the study, which found that a new facility “could substantially better serve” local schools and clubs, as well as UMW.
The university has an indoor swimming center, which also is used by James Monroe High School and various clubs. The facility is more than 50 years old and plagued with problems.
The Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center in Stafford County also serves local swimmers, and has the area’s only Olympic-size competition pool.
“Community response has been favorable to the Rouse Center,” the consultants wrote in the study, adding that “various regional high schools, clubs and the UMW swimming program have experienced difficulties in reserving pool time, suggesting that additional similar resources may be required to more fully meet the demand of the community.”
The study estimated that the new aquatic center could accommodate about 125,200 swimmers and another 102,100 coaches, staff and spectators annually. Also, the study suggested the facility would hold an average of 28 meets each year.
The new facility likely would not bring in enough revenue to cover the cost of running it, according to the study.
“Most of the facilities throughout the country similar to the potential new Natatorium operate at an annual financial deficit,” the consultants wrote. “Non-operating direct support could come from a variety of sources including public sector support (i.e., general funds, dedicated tax proceeds, etc.), grants, philanthropy and other such sources. A typical cost recovery for comparable natatorium and indoor aquatic center facilities ranges between 50 to 70 percent of total operating costs.”
The study estimated the annual operating cost of the facility would be $2 million, with revenues amounting to $1.9 million.
The consultants also determined that such a facility “would drive new tourism and generate new economic impact the local area through the attraction of competitive meets and related local spending.”
