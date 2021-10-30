Spotsylvania bond referendum could help fund new fire station, other public safety projects

A bond referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot for Spotsylvania County residents includes four questions about whether to give county leaders the authority to borrow up to $400 million for various projects.

One of those would provide just under $32.2 for public safety, which could help pay for a new logistics and training center; a new fire and rescue station and a replacement for another station; and replacement fire and rescue vehicles.

Other bond questions involve borrowing money to be used with other funding sources to cover projects related to schools, transportation and an aquatics center.

Even if voters approve the bond proposals, there is no guarantee the county would use the funds.

The logistics and training facility accounts for $3.1 million of the bond package. An approximately 8,500-square-foot training building would include classrooms, kitchen, a bunkroom, showers, locker rooms and office space. The project could also include a 5,000-square-foot, three-bay structure and a 5,000-square-foot logistics center.