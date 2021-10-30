Spotsylvania bond referendum could help fund new fire station, other public safety projects

A bond referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot for Spotsylvania County residents includes four questions about whether to give county leaders the authority to borrow up to $400 million for various projects.
One of those would provide just under $32.2 for public safety, which could help pay for a new logistics and training center; a new fire and rescue station and a replacement for another station; and replacement fire and rescue vehicles.
Other bond questions involve borrowing money to be used with other funding sources to cover projects related to schools, transportation and an aquatics center.
Even if voters approve the bond proposals, there is no guarantee the county would use the funds.
The logistics and training facility accounts for $3.1 million of the bond package. An approximately 8,500-square-foot training building would include classrooms, kitchen, a bunkroom, showers, locker rooms and office space. The project could also include a 5,000-square-foot, three-bay structure and a 5,000-square-foot logistics center.
New fire trucks and ambulances account for the largest portion of the package. New fire vehicles account for a total of $14,673,772. Rescue vehicles are expected to cost $5,264,162.
A new fire station for the Massaponax area takes up the next-largest portion of the public safety bond package at almost $6.6 million. A county staff report notes that other fire and rescue stations in the area have eclipsed or are close to a threshold of 2,500 calls each annually.
The new fire station “would provide relief to the surrounding districts, provide some stability and reliability measures for the area as future developments are built, and would provide a more rapid response of resources to multi-company incidents,” according to the staff report.
The station would be built somewhere near Massaponax Church Road and U.S. 1.
Another station project accounts for $2.5 million of the bond package. That facility would replace the Partlow fire and rescue station, which was built in the 1980s.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436