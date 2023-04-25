A 2-year-old Spotsylvania County boy was fatally struck by an SUV while in the family’s driveway on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call was made about 5:45 p.m. from the home, in the 9600 block of Laurel Oak Drive. Emergency crews soon arrived on the scene and the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The fatal incident happened when a 29-year-old Spotsylvania woman, a family friend, pulled her 2017 Kia SUV into the driveway and hit the boy, who was on a scooter.

Sheriff’s Major Troy Skebo said the driver was cooperative and added that it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

“It seems just like a tragic accident,” Skebo said.