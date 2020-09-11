Spotsylvania bridge named in honor of Massaponax football player killed in Iraq in 2009

McGhee’s former coaches and military veterans who served with him recalled stories showing the young man’s maturity, leadership, dedication and care for others.

Coach Ludden said he has met thousands of students in 37 years as a teacher and McGhee was in the top 1 percent.

McGhee arrived at the school as a transfer from Vermont who weighed at most 140 pounds, Ludden said. But that didn’t stop McGhee from telling the coach when they first met that he was going to be a starter.

Ludden said McGhee “transformed” into a “really tough guy” who played linebacker and fullback.

One of his most vivid memories was McGhee’s response to playing less in a 2005 playoff game, with the coach saying the only reason was the opponent, Halifax, liked to pass and McGhee was a run-stuffer.

Instead of being disappointed, McGhee, a senior starter, cheered and coached his teammates from the sidelines and Massaponax won the game. McGhee was back in as a starter the next week when the Panthers won to advance to the state semifinals.

Ludden said McGhee understood it wasn’t about the individual but instead, “us.”