Spotsylvania brothers are 'Financial Whiz Kids'

Jones assigns each of them chores. Each chore has a monetary amount.

“For example, ‘Walk the dog’ may be a quarter. ‘Take out the trash’ may be 15 cents,” Jones said. “When they complete the chore, they mark it on their end of the app. On Friday, just like any job, all the money adds up and it’s payday.”

Jones said the weekly payment to Elijah is usually about $7 or $10, depending on what chores he completed.

Marcel can make more because he can take on more complex chores, such as mowing the lawn.

He buys his own clothes and shoes and has saved up so much money that he is planning to buy a plane ticket for himself and a friend for their 16th birthday, Jones said.

Elijah’s favorite treat to buy with his savings is a honey bun from Cinnabon.

Jones said the app has helped his kids learn how to budget.

“My oldest, he figures out ‘How much do I need to make in order to do this?’ And he’ll double up on some chores to earn it,” Jones said.

Having their own spending money also keeps the kids from bugging their parents to buy them things when they’re out at a store.