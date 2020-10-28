Spotsylvania budget beats expectations despite pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and lockdowns ensued earlier this year, Spotsylvania officials were so concerned about the county’s fiscal future that the Board of Supervisors held onto millions of dollars just in case.
That financial tension vanished Tuesday night when the county’s fiscal year 2020 preliminary budget results came to light. Tax revenues were higher than expected, one reason the county was left with a $24.9 million surplus, according to the report.
Much of that was used for various county expenditures, leaving a $6.6 million balance for the fiscal year that ended June 30. That balance was added to the county’s fiscal stabilization reserve fund, which now totals $92.6 million.
“It’s good news throughout this report in any year, but particularly in a year that saw four months’ worth of pandemic and all of the things we had to deal with at that time,” Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell said in a presentation to the supervisors.
The county exceeded pre-COVID tax revenue projections, she said.
Jewell also told the board that the county’s bond ratings were affirmed by Fitch Ratings, Standards & Poor’s and Moody’s. The county’s utility bond rating also was upgraded two notches to AA-plus by Fitch, which also “assigned a positive outlook.”
She said she has never seen a rating raised two notches along with a positive outlook.
County sales taxes came in at $1.7 million over expectations, at $20.7 million total, amounting to a 9 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Jewell said typical sales tax increases total 2 to 3.5 percent. April sales were the only month of the fiscal year that did not increase.
Some taxes fell just short of projections, including real estate, meals and transient occupancy revenue. But all of those revenue streams easily topped the county’s COVID-adjusted estimates.
Jewell also showed a slide accounting for the first three months of tax revenues for fiscal 2021. From July through September, the county collected $36.4 million in meals, sales, hotels, and business license taxes—$3.9 million above projections.
Jewell added that some COVID-related actions, such as a hiring freeze, saved the county some money. The county has now lifted the hiring freeze.
The board approved releasing just more than $2.3 million in carryover funds to the general fund. The $5.5 million in held-back funds for the schools is expected to be addressed after the adjusted budget is audited, when school officials are set to meet with the supervisors.
Jewell also recommended the board release funds held back because of COVID—$5 million for the county and $15.7 million for schools. The board approved releasing the funds.
Supervisor David Ross, who has butted heads with school officials over funds during the pandemic, said he has had good communication with School Board members recently, explaining that he didn’t realize before how holding back the money was impacting the schools. On holding back the money, he noted that, “We didn’t know where we were going.”
While Ross supported releasing the funds, later in the meeting he presented budget figures he compiled (and were checked by staff) to show board support for schools since he joined the board in 2012.
Ross was addressing what he characterized as “a fallacy of percentages” being “put out there both in the newspaper and other places” regarding the board’s support for schools. He cited two resident complaints about his and fellow Supervisor Tim McLaughlin treatment of the school system.
He said budgets for county departments are determined by certain requirements, not a percentage of the county’s budget. Ross also was critical of the perception that the county hasn’t fully funded schools, noting the system has reaped millions in carryover funds in recent years, has money in reserves and that the county has approved more money that “identified needs.”
Ross’s figures also addressed a contentious issue he had with school officials over laptops for students to use for virtual learning. His figures showed the school system has issued 10,200 of the 17,000 laptops, with another 8,500 Chromebooks on order.
The supervisor also noted the School Board approved $2.4 million for two new artificial turf football fields.
Ross said the figures show the school system has everything it needs and more, if all proposed funding is approved.
“There should be no complaints that the Board of Supervisors is not giving the schools what they need for COVID,” he said.
Chairman Gary Skinner noted that the county wouldn’t be able to fully fund many departments if all required needs were fulfilled.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski fired back at Ross, saying the board has fully funded the school system just once in the past eight years. He said the board needs to look at the “entire picture,” apparently alluding to school officials’ contentions that the additional laptops are geared for long-term plans, not just a COVID response.
Yakabouski also noted that the board never questioned the COVID funds for county staff while picking apart the school system’s requests.
“We need to be consistent,” he said.
