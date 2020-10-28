Spotsylvania budget beats expectations despite pandemic

Supervisor David Ross, who has butted heads with school officials over funds during the pandemic, said he has had good communication with School Board members recently, explaining that he didn’t realize before how holding back the money was impacting the schools. On holding back the money, he noted that, “We didn’t know where we were going.”

While Ross supported releasing the funds, later in the meeting he presented budget figures he compiled (and were checked by staff) to show board support for schools since he joined the board in 2012.

Ross was addressing what he characterized as “a fallacy of percentages” being “put out there both in the newspaper and other places” regarding the board’s support for schools. He cited two resident complaints about his and fellow Supervisor Tim McLaughlin treatment of the school system.

He said budgets for county departments are determined by certain requirements, not a percentage of the county’s budget. Ross also was critical of the perception that the county hasn’t fully funded schools, noting the system has reaped millions in carryover funds in recent years, has money in reserves and that the county has approved more money that “identified needs.”