Spotsylvania budget public hearing set for Thursday

Public hearings are on tap Thursday night for Spotsylvania County’s fiscal 2023 budget and its capital improvements plan.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Courtland High School.

The board already has a recommended fiscal year 2023 budget and has set the advertised 2022 tax rates.

The public hearings are a chance for residents to have their say on those financial decisions, as well as the fiscal 2023–27 capital improvements plan.

The county’s $601,343,700 capital improvements plan covers projects for general government facilities, transportation, schools and utilities.

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch recommended a total 2023 operating budget of $622.3 million, up 15.9 percent from the current fiscal year.

Spotsylvania residents will pay a lower real estate tax rate in 2022.

All tax rates remain the same as calendar year 2021, with the exception of real estate, mobile homes and three Special Service Districts, which use real estate taxes to pay for bonds that fund transportation improvements in those areas.

The recommended budget would keep the personal property tax rate at $6.35 per $100 of assessed value. The recommendation would set an equalized real estate tax rate of 73.77 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from the current 80.94-cent rate.

Supervisors can adopt a rate equal to or lower than the advertised rate. If they propose a higher-than-advertised rate, the board must go through the advertising and public hearing process again.

County homeowners might welcome the lower proposed tax rates, which might offset the general increase in property values.

The county’s reassessed real estate values are up for the 10th straight year, increasing by $2.6 billion from 2021. That spike increased projected county revenue by another $3.8 million, even at an equalized tax rate.

