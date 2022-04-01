Spotsylvania businessman Strickland seeks new Senate seat

Spotsylvania County businessman and Army veteran Matt Strickland will run as a Republican candidate for state senator in District 27, a new election district that includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties as well as Fredericksburg.

Strickland is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington’s School of Business, served multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and owns Gourmeltz restaurant in Spotsylvania.

Strickland said the focus of his campaign will be on reforming and improving the education system, lowering taxes and improving transportation infrastructure which he believes will improve the quality of life in the region.

Strickland said he is fed up with “crooked politicians” who aren’t representing their constituents. He said he received no support from elected officials last year after the state suspended his restaurants’ food service permit after he didn’t comply with state mask mandates.

“If us regular citizens who don’t want to be politicians don’t step up and start taking these seats, our country and the state of Virginia, it’s just going to continue to be run into the ground,” Strickland said. “I’m going to show these crooked politicians what leadership looks like.”

Republican Del. Tara Durant of Stafford recently announced she would run for the party’s nomination for the same seat. Attorney Ben Litchfield is the only Democratic candidate, so far, to declare his candidacy in the race.Virginia Senate District 27 was formed following redistricting, which occurs every 10 years after the national census. Many residents in the region now fall under Senate District 28, represented by Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Westmoreland, including parts of King George, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

