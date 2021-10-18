Spotsylvania candidate forum slated for Tuesday night

Candidates running for the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and School Board are scheduled to take part in a forum Tuesday night.

The forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Salem Church Library, at 2607 Salem Church Road.

The Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP, Spotsylvania Education Association and the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing are hosting the forum.

The Board of Supervisors has two contested races on the November ballot, in the Battlefield and Lee Hill districts. The current Battlefield District supervisor, Republican Chris Yakabouski, faces a challenge from two independents, Baron Braswell and Nick Ignacio.

In the Lee Hill District, independents Lori Hayes and Todd Rump are running for the seat being vacated by retiring Supervisor Gary Skinner.

Three School Board races are on the ballot. Nicole Cole and Lawrence DeBella are running for the Battlefield District seat currently held by Braswell.

In the Berkeley District, incumbent Erin Grampp faces a challenge from April Gillespie. Lee Hill District incumbent Lisa Phelps faces a challenge from Richard Lieberman.

