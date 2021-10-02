Spotsylvania celebrates its 300th with history, fun and fireworks

Spotsylvania County gathered for a sprawling celebration in the Historic Courthouse district on Sept. 25 to mark its 300th anniversary.

To kick off the hourslong event, a reenactor portraying Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood read the proclamation that officially established the county in 1721.

He was one of many living historians who attended the event to show what life was like during Colonial times, the Civil War and other eras.

The celebration also featured the showing of a time capsule buried in 2000. Items depicting modern life in the county were added to the container, which is planned to be unearthed again in 2121.

Attendees enjoyed a party zone, children’s activities, fire and rescue demonstrations, tours of historic sites, food trucks and other vendors, as well as a “Memory Walk” depicting the history of the county.

Festivities concluded with a bang. A fireworks display began about 8 p.m.

“[It] was the best fireworks show I’ve ever seen,” posted one commenter on the county’s Facebook page.