The Land of Promise Church in Spotsylvania County is giving away boxes of fresh produce each Saturday in August from 10 a.m. to noon on the church grounds at 5924 Smith Station Road, near Patriot Park.
In addition, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is resuming its Thursday food distributions in the parking lot, starting Aug. 6. Anyone in need is welcome to pick up a box of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility, 3631 Lee Hill Drive in Spotsylvania.
Land of Promise, whose pastor is James E. King, has partnered with World Vision Ministries to distribute the food. If last week’s turnout is any indication, it will be busy again on Saturday. Last week, volunteers handed out more than 800 boxes—every container they were given—to people from the community.
“Everyone is encouraged to come, there is no qualification or voucher needed,” said Rowevina Herring, church administrator.
Church members had no idea what to expect on Aug. 1, when World Vision delivered between 800 and 900 boxes of food. The shipments may contain dairy and meat, but the first one was produce only, and Herring said no one seemed to mind.
“Everybody that came was just so happy to get some food,” she said. “They’re having difficulty making ends meet.”
Church volunteers will practice social distancing during the giveaway and those attending are required to wear masks. Local sororities, fraternities and other community groups interested in volunteering are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the church at admin@landofpromise.org or call 540/891-1347.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has distributed 2.4 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.9 million meals, at its various distribution points, said Elizabeth Gilkey, grants and communications manager.
