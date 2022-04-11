 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotsylvania church to present 'This is My Son'

Christian Outreach Tabernacle Church will present its Easter program, “This is My Son,” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The church is at 10108 Jim Morris Road in Spotsylvania County.

The flyer for the program notes the production includes strobe lights, water-based fog and intense scenes. “This one is very different from anything we have ever done before,” said member Robyn Gallimore. “We want the audience to feel like they were there when God created heaven and earth.”

The church planned to present the program two years ago but canceled when the pandemic hit. More information is available at 540/898-5182.

—Cathy Dyson

