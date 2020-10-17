Spotsylvania coalition continues push for equality

A simple proclamation at the beginning of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting last week was a big deal to a group of area ministers who have been working for months with area leaders on social justice issues.

Board Chairman Gary Skinner read the proclamation, which supports nondiscrimination and the U.S. Constitution’s “promise of the equality of all persons regardless of race, religion, or ethnic origin.” The proclamation also states that the board will “promote cultural understanding” and that it “commits to addressing and working to eliminate intolerance and discrimination” in the community.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” Mozett Petway, a pastor at House of Blessings Church and the president of the Spotsylvania County chapter of the NAACP, said in an interview prior to the meeting.

Petway and other area ministers and pastors formed a coalition while protests sprung up across the United States, including in the Fredericksburg area, following the videotaped death of George Floyd Jr. during an arrest by a Minnesota police officer on May 25.

The coalition started with a group of Black ministers and the NAACP, but has grown to include members from a variety of cultural backgrounds and denominations. They want to push for change through education and dialogue.