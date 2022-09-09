Spotsylvania considers business tax changes, millions in bond funds

A pair of public hearings set for Tuesday’s Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting will address the allocation of millions of dollars in bonds for county projects and potential changes to the business license tax.

The supervisors meeting begins at 4:30 p.m., with the public hearings slated to start at 6 p.m.

The county sold $31 million in general obligation bonds in August. The Tuesday public hearing will give residents a chance to learn about, and comment on, just more than $9 million in allocations and minor adjustments, requiring changes to the fiscal year 2023 budget. Those allocations include:

Replacement fire equipment.

A new Partlow Volunteer Fire department at Arritt Park.

Rural road safety improvements.

U.S. 1 and Hood Drive improvements for entrances to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, scheduled to open in 2024.

School technology, bus replacements and maintenance.

The other public hearing Tuesday focuses on the county’s interest in abolishing the business license tax.

During the fiscal 2023 budget process, the board asked staff to make two changes to the county’s business license tax.

One amendment would increase the threshold requiring businesses to apply for a license from $1 million to $2 million in gross receipts. The other change would eliminate the $150,000 cap on the tax.

The amendment would have little impact to the county’s business tax revenue, according to a staff report. The threshold change would result in a reduction of $393,471 while the tax cap elimination would increase revenue by $348,537.