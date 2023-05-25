Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Transportation topics and projects dominated Tuesday night’s Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting, from making a ford on one county road more passible to a State Route 3 study.

One issue involves Hams Ford Road, which crosses a ford from the Mattaponi River in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania. The rural road runs parallel to U.S. 1 and Interstate 95, and sometimes serves as an outlet for traffic when problems arise on those major roadways.

The county’s transportation planning head, Paul Agnello, said at Tuesday’s meeting that water at the ford often gets too deep for many vehicles, which can create dangerous situations.

Agnello noted that Hams Ford Road not only serves as a backup route for motorists on the interstate or U.S. 1, but it is also likely to see more traffic after the Kalahari water park resort and more residential developments are built in the area.

The road, he said, “is kind of roughly parallel to the section of Route 1 near Kalahari and just where a lot of the Thornburg development is going into place. This can be a valuable connection for local residents to get north and south.”

One possible solution is an articulated concrete block system. This technology has been used in the U.S. for 30 years and can last 50 to 75 years, Agnello said.

The National Concrete Masonry Association describes the ACB design as “a matrix of individual concrete blocks placed together to form an erosion-resistant overlay with specific hydraulic performance characteristics.”

The association’s list of uses for the system includes low-water crossings, lake shorelines, boat ramps, coastal shorelines and bridge abutments.

Agnello said the Hams Ford articulated concrete block mat crossing would need to be about 30 feet wide with markers designating its location. The mat crossing would raise the road bed by about 1 foot.

The project would cost an estimated $971,000. The county’s portion would total a maximum of $300,000, with the Virginia Department of Transportation covering the rest.

Old Plank Road roundabouts

Agnello also provided an update on a pair of roundabout projects planned for Old Plank Road.

One roundabout will be built at Chancellor Drive. The $3.2 million project is fully funded and work could start later this year. It would take four to five years to complete the project.

The other roundabout will be built at Andora Drive and is estimated to cost about $5 million. Work could start in the summer and be completed next year.

The board will vote on the project contracts in June or July.

Hood Drive conversion

Work on Hood Drive will require the road to be converted to one-way traffic for the next year.

The $6 million project calls for widening the road to add right- and left-turn lanes for the under-construction U.S. Veterans Affairs clinic, which is expected to open in 2024.

Hood Drive will be converted to one lane during the work, from this August through next June, carrying only traffic heading from U.S. 1 to Route 208, Bates said.

New commuter lot

Spotsylvania is set to mark the opening of a new commuter lot along U.S. 1 in the Massaponax area on June 5.

The new lot, at Commonwealth Drive south of Cosner’s Corner, has 683 spaces.

Work on the $16.5 million parking lot started in late 2021.

Route 3 corridor study

During an update on county road work, VDOT Fredericksburg residency engineer Kyle Bates told the board that VDOT has started a “pipeline study” for the section of State Route 3 from the I–95 interchange to Taskforce Drive.

The study will target at least eight intersections along that stretch of the highway, the most congested area of Route 3, where intersections are close and the road buttressed by stores and restaurants.

Bates said the study is “looking at different ways to move traffic through this corridor.”

Intersection project public hearing

If the project is approved, work wouldn’t start until 2027, but a public hearing for the proposal is scheduled for June 15, from 5–7 p.m., at the Salem Church Library.

The estimated $10.3 million proposal calls for two new eastbound through-lanes on Harrison Road running through the intersection, along with a sidewalk on the south side of the road.

Also, 10-foot-wide paths would be built on the north side of Harrison Road west of the intersection as well as on the west side of Salem Church Road, between the former trailhead to the Virginia Central Railway Trail and Harrison Road.