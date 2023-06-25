The spread of data centers has made its way from Northern Virginia to the Fredericksburg area, with Spotsylvania County a primary target.

There are five proposed data center projects in Spotsylvania that could amount to at least 6.6 million square feet of warehouse space. The county also approved the 314-acre Spotsy Techno Campus earlier this year, which includes plans to build warehouses, offices and possibly data centers — facilities that house computer systems such as servers, routers and other components.

Data centers have existed in the U.S. for more than half a century, but there has been a boom in recent years to support high-speed internet and cloud storage.

As they look to attract developers seeking to build data centers, Spotsylvania officials have been working on amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan that address issues associated with the facilities, such as noise and use of water and electricity. They have also ramped up efforts to educate and inform residents about data centers.

On Tuesday, county supervisors Kevin Marshall and Lori Hayes joined county staff to host a community meeting to talk about plans and concerns related to data centers.

About 30 people attended the meeting at Cedar Forest Elementary School on Massaponax Church Road, near some of the proposed data center sites.

Hayes, who represents the Lee Hill District, and Marshall, the Berkeley District supervisor, said they want to make sure data centers do not adversely impact residents. The Comprehensive Plan amendments are aimed at creating guidelines to address issues.

Marshall told the crowd one benefit of data centers is the tax revenue generated from businesses that aren’t supposed to have much impact beyond their footprint. He also added that the county wants to make sure data centers are “good neighbors.”

Spotsylvania Planning Director Kimberly Pomatto told attendees the proposed data centers are in the early stages, with no public hearings yet scheduled.

County officials also noted that not all data centers will be alike, so each has to be handled separately, with the amended Comprehensive Plan serving as a guide.

One woman in the audience said some data centers in Northern Virginia are too close to homes.

Another woman said she recently talked to men conducting noise monitoring near her home in the Lancaster Gate neighborhood. She’s concerned about the potential noise and impact on trees.

One of the data center sites also would border the Timberlake subdivision.

Pomatto said the Comprehensive Plan changes address buffering and other concerns, and “leave the door open” to address various issues with each proposal.

“We certainly don’t want it to impact neighborhoods,” Hayes said. “It should sort of be kind of something you don’t even know is there. So that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Hayes visited data centers in Prince William County, and she said the industry has come a long way concerning problems with noise and electrical and water usage.

Those are the same issues she had concerns about, Hayes said.

One man said he was concerned about impacts to his well water, but Pomatto said the data centers wouldn’t draw from groundwater.

The county is considering having the data centers use water from the wastewater treatment plant instead of drawing from the county water system. The centers still would need to pay for extensions to reach public water, officials said.

Another resident asked what fiber optic lines the data centers would tap into.

Marshall said fiber lines run along Interstate 95 and rail lines. He said there are “nodes” near two I–95 Spotsylvania exits that data centers could tap into.

One woman in the audience said the Comprehensive Plan doesn’t have “any teeth” and implored officials to make sure there is some way to regulate the centers. She said the county should be forceful and ensure developers don’t damage the environment or impact peoples’ lives negatively.

Marshall said counties can’t ask for proffers from developers anymore, but he thinks the companies “want to be a good neighbor … because they don’t want you to fuss,” he said. “That goes for any project.”

Another question focused on plans developers might have to expand beyond current proposals.

Marshall said the projects are planned to be built in phases through 2050.

Near the end of the meeting, a woman in the crowd said approving the data centers would be a “disservice” to the county because it is too much “saturation.”

That comment was the only overtly negative take on data centers during the meeting, much different from mounting backlash in Northern Virginia, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.

That pushback to data centers is likely the result of the quick spread of the facilities. According to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the state “hosts the largest data center market in the world and Northern Virginia is home to more than 20% (100) of all known hyperscale data centers worldwide.”

There are 1,859 data centers in the U.S., according to datacentermap.com, which tracks the data center and technology industry. California has the most (239) of any state, followed by Texas (186), Florida (113), New York (108) and Virginia (100).

Prince William and Loudoun counties have led the way in the commonwealth.

Loudoun has what is called Data Center Alley. That corridor has 25 million square feet of data centers, where more than 3,000 people work, according to the county. The data centers generate $586.8 million in annual tax revenue.

Prince William has 33 data centers with 13 more planned. In November, the county’s Board of Supervisors approved the Digital Gateway, a project with plans for 27 million square feet of warehouse space on a 2,100-acre corridor in Manassas, near Civil War battlefields. That project has proven unpopular with many residents.

Residents in Culpeper and Fauquier also have come out recently against proposals.

In an effort to contend with backlash, Amazon hosted a roundtable discussion earlier this month in Washington.

Prince William Supervisor Victor Angry said data centers have proven a boon for the county, allowing it to lower its real estate property tax rate and give raises to staff.

“It’s been very good,” he said.

Amazon representative Brandon Scheller said the company paid $334 million in personal property taxes in 2022.

Terry L. Clower, a professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, said data centers are “one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy,” and the industry has had a profound impact in Northern Virginia.

“What we’ve seen in Northern Virginia in the past 15 to 20 years has been the actual emergence from nothing to an entire niche industry around construction trades” related to data center development, he said.

Clower added that the proliferation of data centers has reduced reliance on the federal government for good jobs in Northern Virginia.

Near the end of the roundtable, former Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi, who praised the impact data centers had in his state, cited what he thinks is to blame for the criticism.

He said the problem is “misinformation” spread by social media and the media.

Prince William Supervisor Angry agreed, saying both his county and industry officials have learned from earlier issues and have improved how data centers are developed.

Scheller, the Amazon representative, agreed.