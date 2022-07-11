Spotsylvania County agreed to big tax incentives for proposed water park resort

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, in a joint public hearing on Tuesday, are expected to vote on a rezoning that could allow a large water-park resort to be built in Thornburg. But at least one supervisor believes an already-approved tax incentive package is too favorable to the developer.

In the performance agreement, the county would fork over 69% of tax revenue generated by the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions park over 20 years.

The total estimated value of those incentives for Kalahari amount to $41,639,587 the first year and $185,234,273 over the life of the agreement. Part of the agreement assumes Kalahari will institute a new admissions tax.

The county could take in $83,596,100 in tax revenue during the 20-year span, according to the agreement.

Matt Strickland, who owns Gourmeltz restaurant in Spotsylvania, posted the performance agreement details on his Facebook page, which drew dozens of responses, many opposed to the deal.

Strickland wondered why a big corporation such as Kalahari, which operates four resorts in the U.S., would get such incentives while his “mom & pop” restaurant pays full freight on taxes.

Strickland was emailed the documents after he asked Livingston District Supervisor Jacob Lane for the details, the supervisor said in a Monday interview.

Lane voted in favor of the performance agreement at the May 24 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The performance agreement was a late addition to the consent agenda, which often includes items that are grouped together because it is assumed they will gain approval without opposition or discussion. Often, consent agenda items have already been discussed by supervisors. The agreement was added to the consent agenda with no discussion before the board approved it.

Supervisors Lane, Kevin Marshall, Tim McLaughlin, David Ross and Lori Hayes voted in favor of the performance agreement. Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Deborah Frazier were absent for the meeting.

On Monday, Lane said the agreement was emailed to supervisors the Friday morning prior to the May 24 meeting.

At the May 24 meeting, Lane said he told fellow supervisors and county administration the deal wasn’t fair, but was told such deals were normal.

He still doesn’t like the agreement.

“I just think it’s an awfully one-sided deal,” said Lane, adding that the tax incentive is “a deal breaker” for him.

Lane also worries about the traffic impact to the Thornburg area around the I–95 interchange and U.S. 1.

The supervisor likes that the resort would bring in revenue, but thinks the county could’ve gotten more. He also wonders what will happen when the 20-year contract is up. Will the county have to continue giving tax incentives to the resort owners?

He’d rather see a 50–50 split in tax revenue. Lane also would like to see a better percentage of local workers involved in the resort than the 20% stipulated in the agreement.

“I feel like we have something to offer,” Lane said, adding that Kalahari should be happy to come to the county because it offers such an ideal location—off the interstate and between Richmond and Washington.

Another concern for Lane is the joint public hearing between the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission. He served on the Planning Commission for two years prior to becoming a supervisor and said no such meetings were held.

Typically, the Planning Commission holds meetings and public hearings on proposals such as Kalahari then provides a recommendation for the Board of Supervisors, which holds its own public hearing and has the final say.

Lane also noted that the May 24 agenda, which should include the performance agreement, is not available online. The county has recently revamped the page where agendas are downloaded, and it does not yet include the April, May or June meetings. The May 24 meeting is not listed.

The performance agreement is not included with the information provided to supervisors and the public for Tuesday’s meeting.

Even though he’s been told by county officials they’ve been working on the Kalahari deal for five years, Lane thinks the public hearing “seems very, very rushed.”

The public hearing for Wisconsin-based Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ rezoning request is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Holbert Building. The company wants to rezone nearly 135 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. If approved, the park could open in 2028.