Spotsylvania County announced on Tuesday that it has earned a trio of AAA ratings from all three major bond rating agencies.

The county already held AAA status from Standard and Poor and Fitch and was notified on Friday that Moody’s Investor Service upgraded the county from Aa1 to AAA, the county said in a news release.

Bond ratings “are forward-looking opinions on the relative ability of an entity or obligation to meet financial commitments,” Fitch says on its website. Ratings are issued for local and regional governments as well as such institutions as banks, leasing companies and insurers.

Spotsylvania applied for updated ratings in its efforts to issue general obligation bonds for capital improvement projects.

The Board of Supervisors recently approved the sale of up to $91 million in bonds to finance capital projects and also potentially use the remaining funds to deal with $24.5 million in outstanding bonds.

The bonds are expected to help the county cover the costs for capital improvement projects approved as part of the fiscal 2024 budget.

The county said it plans to issue the bonds on Sept. 6.

“Receiving top ratings from all three major rating agencies is an objective the county has been working towards for some time and we finally realized that goal,” county Administrator Ed Petrovitch said in the release. He added that the AAA ratings will result in lower interest rates on the bonds.