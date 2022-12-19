Spotsylvania couple charged after death of 6-year-old

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show.

Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Harper’s daughter, Charlie Grace Sumner, was found dead in an apartment at 11117 Sunburst Lane in Spotsylvania, court records show. The child was found curled up in her bed with blood coming out of her nose and fluid coming from her mouth, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

The affidavit states that Harper called 911 and later told authorities that the child had no prior medical history. She said the child was fine when she was put to bed about 9:45 the previous evening. Rescue workers pronounced the child dead upon their arrival.

The affidavit states that there is a history of domestic violence between Harper and Copenhaver, including an allegation of Copenhaver assaulting the child. Detective R. Jacques wrote that the injuries were documented using cellphones, and two cellphones were seized under the authority of the search warrant.

Also seized were drugs, a towel with red stains, a blanket and sheets.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the investigation is ongoing, and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy before deciding if there will be more charges.