 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spotsylvania couple charged after death of 6-year-old

  • 0

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show.

Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Harper’s daughter, Charlie Grace Sumner, was found dead in an apartment at 11117 Sunburst Lane in Spotsylvania, court records show. The child was found curled up in her bed with blood coming out of her nose and fluid coming from her mouth, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

The affidavit states that Harper called 911 and later told authorities that the child had no prior medical history. She said the child was fine when she was put to bed about 9:45 the previous evening. Rescue workers pronounced the child dead upon their arrival.

People are also reading…

The affidavit states that there is a history of domestic violence between Harper and Copenhaver, including an allegation of Copenhaver assaulting the child. Detective R. Jacques wrote that the injuries were documented using cellphones, and two cellphones were seized under the authority of the search warrant.

Also seized were drugs, a towel with red stains, a blanket and sheets.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the investigation is ongoing, and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy before deciding if there will be more charges.

+1 
Jonathan H. Copenhaver

Copenhaver
+1 
Cera C. Harper

Harper

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocky Run Elementary principal transforms into Ricky the Elf

Rocky Run Elementary principal transforms into Ricky the Elf

On Friday morning during drop-off, Ricky—also known as Nick Roman, school principal—was sitting in a lawn chair next to a cardboard fire in front of the school, pretending to roast marshmallows on a stick, with other s'mores fixings on a table beside him. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: President Clinton is impeached

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert