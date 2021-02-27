Spotsylvania couple found pandemic 'Bright Side' with a coop full of chicks, one tough rooster

Terry and Ken Crider were happy to be out in their Spotsylvania County backyard, enjoying a pleasant February afternoon while checking on the gang: Faith, Hope, Love, Cinder and Ella.

The four gals are friendly, and approached looking for treats, but the powerful rooster Cinder doesn’t like anyone getting close to his flock. So he ran over to put himself between the hens and the Criders, suddenly gathering himself to let loose a piercing crow any dominant male would be proud of.

“I actually tried training him when we got them at the beginning of the pandemic” said Terry, who had caught and held Cinder a few times in hopes he’d get more friendly to people. “But he just isn’t wired that way, and it’s a good thing that he keeps track of the hens. One day, he squared off and ran away a hawk who was eyeing them.”

I visited the Criders and their pandemic chickens after she suggested they might make good subjects for one of my “Bright Side” columns. I’ve asked local readers to share positive things they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic.