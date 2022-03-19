Spotsylvania court to hear petition alleging FOIA violations by School Board members

Spotsylvania General District Court will hear Thursday at 9 a.m. a petition alleging that four Spotsylvania School Board members violated the Freedom of Information Act.

The lawsuit filed Friday by the Edwards Law Firm, PLLC, on behalf of Makaila Keyes, a 2019 graduate of Courtland High School, alleges that School Board Chair Kirk Twigg, Vice Chair April Gillespie and members Lisa Phelps and Rabil Abuismail violated FOIA laws through several actions taken at the Jan. 10 meeting, during which Superintendent Scott Baker was fired.

Specifically, the lawsuit states that Twigg “willfully and knowingly violated Ms. Keyes’ rights when, against the warnings of certain colleagues, he chose to: (1) Propose, push, and pass a substantially and materially altered meeting agenda without an opportunity for public inspection; (2) Declare and conduct an unlawful closed meeting that was on neither the original proposed agenda, nor on the substantially and materially altered substitute agenda, and; (3) Declare and conduct an unlawful closed meeting without holding a vote to go into closed session.”

It continues to allege that Gillespie, Phelps and Abuismail also violated Keyes’s “rights and privileges under Virginia FOIA when they followed Chairman Twigg into the unlawful closed meeting without a vote, without public notice, and against their colleagues’ warnings of impending FOIA violations.”

The School Board members could face fines of between $4,500 and $17,000 each if found guilty and be ordered by the court to abide by FOIA laws and the board’s code of ethics. Keyes is also asking that attorney fees be paid.

Neither the School Board nor Spotsylvania County Public Schools have made any announcements regarding the lawsuit. Meanwhile, the board will meet Monday evening in a special called meeting.

The two items on the published agenda are “final decision regarding the expenditure of the 2021-2022 carryover funds” and an update on the superintendent search.

The School Board last year approved a plan for spending the $14.6 million in carryover funds from fiscal year 2021 that included providing $1,000 bonuses to all school division employees.

There have since been several other spending plans proposed by Twigg and by Board of Supervisors Chair Tim McLaughlin—though none of the other plans have been discussed publicly by the School Board as a whole.

There are no plans or other documentation attached to the online agenda for Monday’s meeting.

School Board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole requested in emails to Twigg that public comments be added to the agenda for Monday’s special meeting.

Shelley said Saturday that neither she nor Cole received a response to the request.

“I wanted public comments on the agenda so that the public had an opportunity to state their concerns that the initial School Board-approved request [approved in December] may not be implemented, per what has been proposed by McLaughlin and what has conspired with our School Board chairman,” Shelley said.

McLaughlin presented a scenario during a public hearing on the carryover request March 9 in which only $8.1 million of the amount would be returned to the schools.

In a Jan. 28 email to McLaughlin, supervisor David Ross and County Administrator Ed Petrovitch, Twigg presented a spending plan for $999,000 of the carryover request and wrote, “We need to discuss how we would implement the remainder of the $14M.”

Another revised carryover request for about $10 million of the total amount, based on “updated guidance” from Twigg, was proposed in the Feb. 3 School Board News email. This request did not include funding for staff bonuses.

Shelley also said Saturday that board members received an email last week from School Board Clerk Dennis Martin, on behalf of Twigg, asking them to come to Monday’s meeting with a list of firms they would like to consider hiring to conduct the search for a new division superintendent.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.