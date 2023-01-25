Spotsylvania delays decision on tech campus

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on a proposed “techno campus” at Tuesday night’s meeting, and in the end they decided to delay a decision after concerns, primarily concerning traffic and data centers, remained.

After a public hearing, during which several residents spoke against the proposal, the board voted unanimously to table the proposal for 30 days. Since the public hearing was closed, the board will vote on the matter at its second meeting in late February.

SpotsyTechnoCampus LLC wants to rezone property on 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial to build a 2.9-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus.” The campus would be north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary, Thornburg Middle, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

The proposed campus could include warehouses, data centers and light manufacturing businesses, such as electrical appliance and pharmaceutical production, according to the application. The campus also would have 300,000 square feet that could house “corporate offices, government agencies, and educational institutions.”

County staff and some residents have pointed out concerns about the development’s traffic impacts. The applicant has agreed to a range of improvements to address those issues.

Local attorney Charlie Payne, who represents the applicant, gave a presentation of the project during Tuesday’s meeting.

He said the property would have buffers from neighboring properties and would avoid impacting wetlands.

Payne added that the applicant would spend an estimated $366.5 million to develop the property, which would be built in two phases and take seven to nine years to complete. The project could create an estimated 1,315 jobs during construction and 2,855 long-term jobs.

The applicant also estimates the campus could generate $4.5 million in annual tax revenue for the county. The site is in a prime location, near I–95, Payne said, adding that the project could earn funding through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The applicant is offering $3.4 million to handle traffic impacts, with improvements on U.S. 1, the U.S. 1 and Hickory Ridge Road intersection, as well as realigning Roxbury Mill Road. The applicant also would conduct a traffic study before the second phase would start, with planned improvements on Mudd Tavern Road.

The traffic impacts are dependent on the type of businesses located on the campus. If only data centers open, the traffic impacts would be minimal, but if mostly offices are built, there would be more impact on local traffic.

One resident, who lives near the property and was representing the Spotsylvania Residents First group, commented on several issues.

He started by recounting how the county and state cater to “big businesses,” while ignoring small, local businesses, by offering tax incentives and not holding those companies to account for their “hollow promises.”

The man cited the county’s approval of various recent projects he said the county catered to: the massive solar farm built in the western part of the county; Kalahari, a large water park recently approved; and Dominion Raceway, built near the I–95 exit in Thornburg.

He also said county officials rushed the project through the Planning Commission and fast-tracked it to the supervisors. A public hearing for the project had been on the board’s agenda earlier this month, but was pushed back to Tuesday.

The man said the board should require a special-use permit to limit impacts the project would have on the area.

“I strongly recommend that you table this request until the developer has more concrete plans, and the state presents a deeper understanding of the issues surrounding the siting of data centers in population and environmentally sensitive areas,” he said.

Data centers, which house systems to store and process large amounts of computer data. As of September 2022, there were 2,701 data centers in the U.S., according to Statista.

Virginia is a hotbed for data centers. The state just announced an agreement with Amazon in which the company agreed to invest $35 billion in statewide data center development.

There are potential downsides to data centers.

Data center noise is one issue, according to a January report by Government Computer News. The GNC report also highlighted concerns that Sen. Chap Petersen, who represents Fairfax County, shares about data centers.

The senator filed legislation this month asking the U.S. Department of Energy to study impacts of data centers in Virginia, including such issues as “the effects of cryptocurrency mining; the consequences data centers have on air quality, wildlife and water resources; and whether the tax incentives used to attract data centers fairly produce benefits across the state.”

Payne acknowledged there could be issues with data centers, but told the board that the sites generate low traffic and high monetary yields.

He said 1.5 million square feet of data center “generates about $18 million in tax revenue for your community. So, there may be some cons, but a lot of pros, I promise you, if we can attract a data center to our site.”