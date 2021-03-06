Spotsylvania: Don't forget trash decal applications

Spotsylvania County officials are reminding residents that the clock is ticking to get free trash decals.

On May 1, all vehicles entering any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston Landfill must have a decal.

Residents need to fill out an application to get decals. The county has a web page where applications can be found, along with other details on the program.

Applications can be filed three ways: online, through the mail or in person.

It could take about two weeks for decals ordered online or through the mail to be sent, because of “the high volume of applications,” the county said in a news release.

Residents also can fill out or bring applications to the Treasurer’s office, but “we are encouraging folks to apply for decals online due to the pandemic,” County spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said.

Decals need to be affixed to the right of the official inspection sticker on the windshield, as seen from inside the vehicle. The decal must be within ¼ inch of the inspection sticker, as required by state code.

The Board of Supervisors approved the program in January as a measure aimed at keeping non-county residents from using the free sites.

