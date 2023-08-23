Voters in Spotsylvania County will have a different location to cast early in-person ballots for the upcoming elections.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a lease for space in the Breezewood Shopping Center. The office address is 10699 Courthouse Road. The $3,000 lease runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

The office also will include a ballot drop box.

Early voting starts on Sept. 22.

Along with casting votes in statewide Senate and House of Delegates elections, Spotsylvania residents also will be able to choose candidates for four seats each on the Board of Supervisors and School Board as well as for sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and treasurer and soil and water director.

Previously voters cast early ballots at Spotsylvania’s Office of Elections at 4708 Southpoint Parkway.

Spotsylvania registrar Kellie Acors told the supervisors on Tuesday that the Breezewood location offers more space for parking and for candidates and residents alike.

Supervisor Jacob Lane asked Acors about security for the office space and she said the interior offers three locked access points and that they will have surveillance video cameras.

Supervisor David Ross said he has concerns about voters being confused with the switch, and fellow Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said it would be a good idea to get a permanent spot.

Acors said staff is working on plans to get a permanent location for early in-person voting.

Capital Projects bond sale approved

The board approved the sale of up to $91 million in bonds to finance capital projects and also potentially use the remaining funds to deal with $24.5 million in outstanding bonds.

The board also authorized a public hearing before any sale of bonds. A date for the hearing will be announced later.

The bonds are expected to help the county cover the costs for capital improvement projects approved as part of the fiscal 2024 budget.