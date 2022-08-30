Spotsylvania EDA to hold hearing on Kalahari agreement

A special meeting on the proposed Kalahari waterpark is slated for Thursday morning in Spotsylvania County.

The meeting was called to hold a public hearing on changes to the county’s agreement with Kalahari. Spotsylvania’s Board of Supervisors will also hold a public hearing on the matter, possibly at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Thursday’s public hearing, held by the county’s Economic Development Authority, is required before the matter goes before the supervisors. The EDA board is similar to the county’s Planning Commission, which doesn’t make decisions, but sends recommendations to supervisors.

In July, supervisors approved rezoning nearly 135 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 from agricultural to planned development commercial so Kalahari can build its resort.

Plans call for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space. The company is proposing a 267,429-square-foot indoor waterpark and entertainment center, a 10-acre outdoor waterpark, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278-square-foot convention center.

The Spotsylvania EDA promotes commercial, manufacturing and industrial growth in the county. Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Merchants Square building’s conference room, Suite 310, at 9019 Old Battlefield Blvd.

The hearing is related to a change to the agreement between Kalahari and the county involving financing through the state’s Tourism Development Financing Program. In the agreement, the county and state would join with Kalahari on a loan covering about 25% of the cost to build the waterpark.

That cost, according to a recent supervisors meeting, was included in the county staff’s original estimate, as staff was aware Kalahari was pursuing the state loan program. The county’s estimated cost for its contribution would amount to $74.8 million, with the funds coming from the park’s sales and use tax revenues.

The loan program help comes in addition to a county incentive to draw Kalahari with a big tax break generated through the resort over 20 years, amounting to an estimated $185 million tax reduction for Kalahari.