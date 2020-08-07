Spotsylvania Education Foundation holding school supplies drive

The Spotsylvania Education Foundation normally holds a “Stuff the Bus” event to collect school supplies at the Walmart in Southpoint II.

The discount retailer isn’t allowing the use of its parking lot this year because of COVID-19, so the nonprofit foundation is asking people to drop off pens, pencils and other school supplies for children in need from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at The Treasure House, located behind Massaponax High School.

People can pop their trunk or open a back seat window to allow the items to be picked up while practicing social distancing, said René Daniels, Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ director of communications and community engagement.

Donations can also be made through the foundation’s website, sef4education.org/donate. Donors are asked to specify that the funds are for the school supply drive.

Foundation members will bundle the supplies next week for delivery by ROVER, the school system’s community resources bus. Daniels said the need is greater this year since so many families are facing economic hardships due to the pandemic, and the school system is seeing parents with school-age children living in hotels.