Spotsylvania eyes $398 bond referendum to fund public safety, school and road upgrades, pool complex

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors made several moves this week involving hundreds of millions in bonds that could be used for major expenditures on roads and for schools, parks and recreation and public safety.

The biggest of the bond moves at Tuesday night’s meeting involved the approval of a list of projects and costs for a bond referendum that will be on the November ballot. Combined, the projects total more than $398 million.

If approved, the bonds could be used for a host of projects between fiscal years 2023 and 2030, Bonnie Jewell, the county’s assistant administrator and chief financial officer, told the supervisors. She said the bonds would be “a tool in our tool box,” adding that approval of the bonds doesn’t guarantee the funds will be used and that any use of the bonds would require a board vote.

Supervisor Gary Skinner likened the bonds to a credit card, saying the county wouldn’t have to use them.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall asked staff to make sure the public has information on the bond referendum because there have been controversial projects in past referendums.

The board approved the list and amounts, 7–0.