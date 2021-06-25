Spotsylvania eyes $398 bond referendum to fund public safety, school and road upgrades, pool complex

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors made several moves this week involving hundreds of millions in bonds that could be used for major expenditures on roads and for schools, parks and recreation and public safety.
The biggest of the bond moves at Tuesday night’s meeting involved the approval of a list of projects and costs for a bond referendum that will be on the November ballot. Combined, the projects total more than $398 million.
If approved, the bonds could be used for a host of projects between fiscal years 2023 and 2030, Bonnie Jewell, the county’s assistant administrator and chief financial officer, told the supervisors. She said the bonds would be “a tool in our tool box,” adding that approval of the bonds doesn’t guarantee the funds will be used and that any use of the bonds would require a board vote.
Supervisor Gary Skinner likened the bonds to a credit card, saying the county wouldn’t have to use them.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall asked staff to make sure the public has information on the bond referendum because there have been controversial projects in past referendums.
The board approved the list and amounts, 7–0.
The list and costs will be fine-tuned by staff and brought back to the board with another resolution to finalize the bond referendum. If the board approves the referendum, it will be put on the Nov. 2 general election ballot for county voters to decide.
One notable project on the list is a proposed joint aquatics center, something the county began studying earlier this year, along with Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington.
The center would include an Olympic-size competition pool, a therapy pool and fitness areas. The eight-lane competition pool would measure 50 meters by 25 yards.
The center would be 75,000 to 80,000 square feet on a 6 to 8-acre site. It would serve high school swim teams in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg, local swim clubs and UMW students and staff, as well as host competitions that would bring in tourism revenue.
A staff report noted a market study suggests a “strong unmet demand exists among local and non-local (segments) for a new competition pool facility in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area.”
The staff report estimated that 193,100 people would attend the facility annually.
At $206 million, just more than half of the bond total could go toward the school system. The school bond list includes facility maintenance, which accounts for nearly $128 million in the estimated costs. The bonds also could help replace buses and upgrade technological systems and equipment such as computers, servers and security cameras.
The public safety projects on the list include equipment replacements, new fire/rescue stations in Massaponax and Partlow, as well as a training and logistics center.
Transportation projects would take up another major portion of the bond total at more than $101 million.
The transportation project list includes the widening of Harrison Road from the Interstate 95 bridge to the Leavells/Salem Church roads intersection ($10 million); widening of Tidewater Trail (State Route 2/U.S. 17) from the Fredericksburg line to the Shannon Airport area ($19.9 million); extension of Germanna Point Drive ($25 million); changes to the U.S. 1/Mine Road/Hood Drive area ($25 million) related to a U.S. Department of Veterans Administration clinic being built there; and exit ramp widening at the southbound Massaponax exit ($12.5 million).
If all of the bond funds are spent, the total net impact on the county tax rate would amount to nearly 11 cents, according to the staff report.
In other business, the board authorized two bond sales.
One authorization allows the county to sell up to $31 million in Economic Development Authority bonds to “refund” debt on previous bonds from 2011 and 2012, according to the county staff report. Financial advisors determined the county can save an estimated $3 million through the move.
The other resolution allows the county to issue up to $43,590,000 in general obligation bonds to help fund fiscal year 2022 capital projects, which have already been approved by the county. The move also allows the county to refund outstanding bond debt from 2011 and 2012. Staff estimates the move will save the county $985,000 in debt service over the 11-year span of the refunded bonds.
The county intends to use the general obligation bonds to pay for school technology and bus replacements; fire and rescue equipment and building expansions; State Route 3 “bump out” curbing removal, which will create a long stretch for an additional through lane; and work on the Thornburg exit.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436