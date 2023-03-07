Spotsylvania County faces nearly $300,000 in Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines related to violations in a fatal incident at the Chancellorsville convenience center this summer.

On the morning of July 7, Brandon Michael Nutter “was removing a piece of metal beneath the hydraulic cylinder of a Marathon Pre Crusher” when the machine activated, according to the investigation by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. As a result, the 28-year-old suffered fatal “blunt force trauma to the abdomen.”

The Virginia department handled the state-based investigation for OSHA.

Nutter, who was engaged, attended Chancellor High School before becoming a certified master mechanic and working for Washington Gas for 10 years, according to his obituary.

The fatal incident happened during his third week on the job.

The OSHA investigation resulted in seven citations filed against the county, with five deemed “serious” and two “willful.”

Jennifer Rose, director of cooperation programs with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, said a willful citation means an employee’s safety was not considered according to industry standards.

The fines for the citations total $296,402.

The county has contested the citations, which means discussions are being held about the alleged violations before a final decision is made, Rose said.

The county is working with the department of labor and industry.

“The primary purpose of the current step in the process, while officially called a ‘contest’, is to discuss the issues with DOLI and reach an agreement, including as to corrective action in positively moving forward,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said in an email. “We anticipate it to be resolved within the next two months.”