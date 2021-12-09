Spotsylvania family loses patriarch, home in 24-hour span

Tawana Lee, Melendez’s mother and the second of four children of Tommy and Jacqueline Lee, wants others to join with them in celebrating her father’s life.

“We want to reach out to the world to let them know so we can find a way to celebrate together and do a big memorial and remembrance of him,” she said. “He was such an impactful and positive person, everyone who met him was impacted by him.”

As the family tries to deal with the personal losses, they’ve also struggled to find a place to stay. No one in their extended family had room to take in the whole group. The grandmother is staying with one relative while the young couple and their babies are temporarily living with her father. Both Melendez and Lawson are full-time college students. She’s focusing on psychology and he’s studying business administration but may switch to become an electrician.

Tawana Lee, a certified nursing assistant, has lived with her parents over the years just as Melendez, known as GG, has spent all her life with them. Tawana Lee wants to find a place where she can help with her mother’s care, but finding something affordable has been a struggle.