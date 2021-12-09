Spotsylvania family loses patriarch, home in 24-hour span

Dasani Melendez’s grandfather regularly shared his philosophies about life with his family, and one of his favorites was that “all you need is love, shelter and food.”
Those words have hit Melendez hard recently, for in a period of less than 24 hours, she lost what her grandfather, Tommy Lee, deemed most important.
“We lost him, we lost our shelter, we lost our clothing and our food,” she said.
Lee, 62, died unexpectedly on Friday in the townhouse near Massaponax where he lived with his wife, Jacqueline; their granddaughter; her boyfriend, David Lawson; and the young couple’s 9-month-old twins. Well-known in the area for his outgoing personality and the ability to sell just about anything at flea market booths from Four Mile Fork to the Virginia Bazaar, Lee seemed to be in good health before the afternoon of Dec. 3, his family said.
That’s when his wife, a cafeteria worker at Chancellor High School and custodian at Riverbend High School, came home and found him propped up in bed, unresponsive.
She called Melendez, a 21-year-old college student who occupies the third floor of the townhouse with her family. Melendez ran down to the basement.
One look was all it took.
“My heart dropped because I knew he was gone,” she said.
Later that night, as Melendez struggled with sleep, she thought she heard screaming but wasn’t sure if it was a dream. When the sound continued, she woke up her boyfriend, then the smoke alarms started blaring.
“As soon as the alarm went off, smoked filled the house,” Melendez said.
She grabbed her twin daughters, whose cribs are next to their bed, and ran out of the room. Lawson was still in his boxers. Jacqueline Lee, who had started screaming when flames engulfed her bedroom, somehow made it up the stairs to wake the others, and the family struggled to get out of the house through the thick smoke.
Melendez fell backward on the steps and bumped down a couple of them, but the family got out safely before thick plumes of white and black smoke rolled out of the townhouse. She wasn’t able to retrieve her 2-year-old cat, Nova, who was her “emotional support animal,” offering comfort and calming when Melendez suffered with asthma or anxiety attacks.
Lawson said the cat was under the bed, meowing. But there was so much stuff stored there, it was difficult to reach Nova when she crawled under the bed, even in the best of times.
“It’s really beating me up that I didn’t even think to save her,” said Melendez. “We just had no time.”
That’s often the case, said Steve Cooper, Spotsylvania’s deputy fire chief. Synthetic materials found in many modern furnishings often contribute to what’s known as a flashover—when “all the contents within a room or space ignite at the same time, resulting in a complete engulfment of the space,” he said.
That’s how Jacqueline Lee described the fire that seemed to begin downstairs in her bedroom.
More than 40 firefighters responded to the blaze, which caused what’s believed to be a total loss of the townhouse that the Lees rented and minor damage to two adjacent homes. Nine adults and two children were displaced, and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Cooper said Thursday.
In addition to the fire and the death of their patriarch, the family also is grieving the death of another family member. Jimmy Lee, Tommy’s brother, died the day after Thanksgiving in Long Island, N.Y., seemingly of lung-related issues. Medical authorities have told the family it looks as if Tommy Lee died of natural causes.
Melendez organized a GoFundMe page to help the family acquire clothing, diapers and baby formula, and to cover funeral expenses for Tommy and Jimmy Lee. The account has raised about $8,600 so far and can be found at gofundme.com. Search for: Please help our family from tragic deaths & fire.
Tawana Lee, Melendez’s mother and the second of four children of Tommy and Jacqueline Lee, wants others to join with them in celebrating her father’s life.
“We want to reach out to the world to let them know so we can find a way to celebrate together and do a big memorial and remembrance of him,” she said. “He was such an impactful and positive person, everyone who met him was impacted by him.”
As the family tries to deal with the personal losses, they’ve also struggled to find a place to stay. No one in their extended family had room to take in the whole group. The grandmother is staying with one relative while the young couple and their babies are temporarily living with her father. Both Melendez and Lawson are full-time college students. She’s focusing on psychology and he’s studying business administration but may switch to become an electrician.
Tawana Lee, a certified nursing assistant, has lived with her parents over the years just as Melendez, known as GG, has spent all her life with them. Tawana Lee wants to find a place where she can help with her mother’s care, but finding something affordable has been a struggle.
So has the realization that every material possession they own is gone. That includes all of their belongings and photos—as well as any keepsake from Tommy Lee that family members would have wanted to cherish after his death—along with all the mementoes from the twins’ birth and hospital stay. Friends and family had given the couple enough baby clothing, diapers and accessories to last the girls about a year, Melendez said.
Melendez is trying to focus on her grandfather and the love he had for his family. After his brother’s death, he was visited by a relative he hadn’t seen for a while. He told the group how happy he was to be alive and how thankful that he could spend time with them.
“I’m just thinking about that moment because he had a pack of beer at his side” and offered Melendez one, she said. “I had declined it and I wished I had cracked a beer one last time with him. He was my best friend.”
