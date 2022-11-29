Spotsylvania fatality among spike in deadly Thanksgiving car crashes

Traffic fatalities across the state nearly tripled this Thanksgiving compared to last year’s holiday weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from the police said 14 people died in automobile crashes during the five-day holiday period, running Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.

During the 2021 Thanksgiving break, five people died in crashes in Virginia.

One of this year’s deadly crashes happened in Spotsylvania County, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, when a speeding westbound Chevrolet Silverado veered into the median in the 9300 block of Plank Road and hit a tree, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

David Allen Starkey, a 55-year-old Orange County resident, died at the scene.

State Police reported that of those who perished on state roads during the long weekend, three were pedestrians, one was a motorcyclist and eight were not wearing a seat belt.

“Not sure how many times we can say this until folks start paying attention, but ‘Seatbelts save lives,’” State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle said in the release.

The State Police conducted increased patrols during the holiday period, with troopers handling 1,449 crashes, which resulted in 138 injuries. They also responded to 890 cases of disabled vehicles or stranded travelers.

The enhanced enforcement also resulted in 4,413 speeding tickets and 1,803 reckless driving citations. Troopers arrested 93 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Troopers also cited 454 people for seatbelt violations.