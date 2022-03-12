Spotsylvania father, coach, 42, recovering from COVID-19 damage to heart, lungs

Oh, how Lindsey Cashin wishes they were right— the people who say that COVID-19 is nothing more than a bad cold.

If that had been the case, her husband Frank, a healthy and athletic 42-year-old who coached four baseball and soccer teams last fall, wouldn’t have developed COVID-induced inflammation. He woke up in the middle of the night for two weeks in December, screaming because he said his joints felt “like someone had a screwdriver in there.”

His scarred lungs lost 30 percent of their capacity, and he developed an accelerated heart rate, caused by his heart trying to compensate for the impact on his lungs. The couple’s four sons, ages 9 to 16, watched him struggle just to climb stairs or say a few words.

“Talking to him in the hospital was … like … this … ,” Lindsey said, gasping between words for effect. “I really wish all he had was a cold because this has flipped our lives upside down for the last three months.”

“It’s been really scary,” said Frank. “I was essentially a fifth kid, an infant that she has had to deal with.”

In early December, the omicron variant struck the Spotsylvania County household, infecting all six members. The mother, an assistant principal at Dixon–Smith Middle School in Stafford County, thought she would have had the worst outcome, given she has “health issues out the wazoo.” Or the boys, given they usually get whatever colds and strep throat are making the rounds.

The parents were especially concerned about 14-year-old Cohen, an asthmatic who needed breathing treatments during his early years and has had pneumonia four times.

Instead, the healthiest person in the family—the father—is the one whose lungs were infected with COVID. He went from not having a primary care doctor, because he never needed to see one as an adult, to having specialists treat his impaired organs.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Lindsey said.

During the two years that COVID-19 has become a household name, its randomness remains one of its mysteries. While older people and those with underlying health issues have been vulnerable from the start, the infection also has hit people with seemingly no health problems.

“We’ve had very young, healthy individuals have serious disease and even pass away from COVID,” Dr. Mike McDermott, the CEO of Mary Washington Health Care, said last month. “You’re taking a dice roll as to what your course will be when you catch COVID-19.”

A SEA OF GLOOM

Virginia saw its first COVID-19 cases two years ago this month, then had a major surge in infections in late fall 2020. Afterward, officials at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center started “to see this group of patients who didn’t recover,” said Karen Drilling, director of the hospital’s rehab services and wound care. “They continued to have persistent symptoms.”

She and her colleagues researched what they could—because there wasn’t a lot of information available—and started their COVID recovery program before Christmas. It’s the only one in the Fredericksburg area for people with what’s known as “long COVID.”

About 10 people have gone through the program since it started and therapists have helped patients resume some of their daily activities such as getting back to work, taking care of their homes or being able to walk across a field to see their child’s lacrosse game. Sometimes, the therapists have focused on physical skills. Other times, they’ve helped patients reduce their anxiety.

“They were really afraid to do anything,” Drilling said. “That was a big win for them, to understand they could monitor themselves. They felt safe and could do some things.”

Research published last fall in the journal JAMA Network Open suggested at least half of those who survive COVID-19 experience a variety of physical and psychological health issues for up to six months or longer after testing positive. Symptoms range from fatigue and brain fog to anxiety, breathing problems and cardiovascular issues.

For the Cashins, Spotsylvania’s recovery program has been a bright spot in what has otherwise been a sea of gloom.

The family got sick, starting Dec. 16. Symptoms varied, but almost everyone had high fevers, sore throats, coughs and body aches.

“Nobody else was vomiting besides me and Camden [who’s 9], right?” Lindsey asked Frank.

He just shrugged. He has little memory of what happened in December.

Lindsey, who calls herself a drill sergeant in a house full of males, recited the details. By day 5, everyone was feeling a little better except Frank. She took him to an urgent care center and was told he wasn’t sick enough to be treated.

Five days later, on the day after Christmas, his pain—caused by joint inflammation, particularly in his knees and hips—was so bad he couldn’t walk. Carter, who’s 16, got under one arm and his wife, the other, and they carried him into another urgent care. This time, they were told to go to the emergency room immediately.

‘WALKING THROUGH MUD’

By that point, Lindsey says, inflammation markers in his blood were 20 times the normal rate, and 60–70 percent of each lung was filled with COVID pneumonia.

Frank spent nine days at Mary Washington Hospital and was treated with anti-viral drugs. His wife said they saved his life, but she also suspects they caused problems that developed with his liver.

Once home, Frank said he “kind of felt like everything went downhill as far as my muscles were concerned.” He couldn’t walk upstairs on what Lindsey described as “drunken legs.” To get up each morning, he had to pick up each leg and move it into place, over the side of the bed.

And his heart rate. It would climb to 200 beats per minute when he was just sitting in bed. The normal resting rate for adults is 60 to 100 beats.

He needed oxygen around the clock for the first four weeks after hospitalization because whenever he took the tube from his nose, his levels dropped under 90.

The one thing that had returned was his clear-headedness, and that just made Frank more frustrated as he grasped all that had happened to him.

“I used to be able to run easily, beat all the kids,” he said. “And now I feel like I’m walking through mud or quicksand. My mind is still like, I can do this physically. But my body is like, no you can’t. You can’t do that at all.”

‘GAME FOR ANYTHING’

For his initial evaluation at Spotsylvania hospital on Jan. 13, therapists put Frank on a treadmill for six minutes and measured how far he walked. His distance matched what a 90-year-old could do.

“At 42, that’s hard to hear, you know?” his wife said.

But whatever he lacked in ability, he made up for with determination. During a recent session with Michaela Fike, a physical therapy assistant, she asked him to step on a balancing device that’s half a ball with a board mounted on top.

He stood on the board and began to do mini squats, shaking as he bent his knees. She held onto a belt she’d put around his waist.

Frank also got a little wobbly walking on a foam balance beam. He had parallel bars on either side of him for support, but Fike asked him not to use them unless needed—and to look ahead, not at his feet.

To make the exercise more challenging—and to combat the lack of focus those with long COVID sometimes have—she shot a few questions at him as he worked. She asked him to count backward from 28, list the days of the week in reverse order, name his five favorite animals.

For the last one, he called out zebra, then cheetah.

A few seconds later, camel.

Lion.

There was a fifth one, but he was a little winded by then and it came out as a whisper. A few seconds later, he was asked to name it again but couldn’t remember what he’d said.

Frank knew when he needed to back it down, such as when he was on the treadmill and the long strides began to hurt his legs. Other times, he resisted taking a break. He was on new medicine from the cardiologist, designed to keep his heart rate from climbing, and he wanted to get in as many reps as possible.

“I’m game for anything that’s gonna push me,” he said.

Fike believes that’s why he’s made so much progress.

“He’s very motivated,” she said. “Every time I ask him to do something, he’s like, let’s do it, and he always wants to do more than his body can.”

‘THE MORE I DO’

The Cashins hope the new medicine will allow him to exercise more and regain the strength, balance and endurance he lost. His pulmonologist also has said the workouts will help his lungs because research has shown they can regrow and increase their capacity.

The couple celebrate the successes, no matter how small. Frank got permission to drive for the first time last week and was thrilled to take himself to appointments without his wife having to miss work.

He’s been back to the office, doing desk work as an environmental engineer for a company that monitors landfill gases. He probably won’t be visiting sites any time soon, the way he used to, but he’s glad to be working.

He does all the “homework” assigned to him by therapists at the hospital, including one exercise in which he goes from sitting to standing, with his arms out in front of him. The first time he did 17 straight, he was so excited, he texted Lindsey to tell her. Then moments later, he joked how “pathetic” it sounded to celebrate being able to stand up—but two months ago, he couldn’t do it at all.

“I kind of feel like the more I do,” he said, “the faster I might recover.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.