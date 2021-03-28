Spotsylvania gets good news about budget before public hearing

With the updates, the county's proposed operating budget now stands at $534.3 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—are up 7.3 percent over fiscal year 2021.

The county will advertise a higher real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year, but is looking to lower some business taxes to help local companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is advertising a real estate rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate of 80.94 cents. The approved advertised rate is slightly higher than the county’s 2019 real estate tax rate of $84.74.

The board can lower the advertised rate, but not increase it. It appears likely the board will lower the rate.

The county’s other advertised rates, include personal property taxes at $6.55 per $100 of assessed value, the same as the current rate. The county also will advertise lower business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public hearing on the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Courtland High School.