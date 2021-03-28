Spotsylvania gets good news about budget before public hearing

Assistant Spotsylvania County Administrator Bonnie Jewell reported good news on several fronts as supervisors prepare for a public hearing on a proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Jewell told supervisors last week that the state will give credit to the county for staff raises given in fiscal year 2021, which means the county meets the state requirement to provide 5 percent raises in fiscal 2022.
Jewell also said the school system received an additional $5 million in state funding, which cut its proposed budget gap from $7.1 million to $2.1 million. School officials have asked the board to fill the gap.
Also, the county could enjoy a benefit from a federal COVID-19 program that includes millions in transit funding.
The Virginia Railway Express will receive funding through the program, and is considering passing on the benefit to its member localities, which include Spotsylvania, Stafford County and Fredericksburg.
Jewel said VRE will soon vote on whether to use the funds to pay the annual fee for the localities in fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The move would save Spotsylvania $1.5 million each year and Jewell said it would help the county replenish its transportation fund.
Supervisor Gary Skinner, who sits on the VRE Operations Board, said there seems to be support for the move.
With the updates, the county's proposed operating budget now stands at $534.3 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—are up 7.3 percent over fiscal year 2021.
The county will advertise a higher real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year, but is looking to lower some business taxes to help local companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county is advertising a real estate rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate of 80.94 cents. The approved advertised rate is slightly higher than the county’s 2019 real estate tax rate of $84.74.
The board can lower the advertised rate, but not increase it. It appears likely the board will lower the rate.
The county’s other advertised rates, include personal property taxes at $6.55 per $100 of assessed value, the same as the current rate. The county also will advertise lower business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public hearing on the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Courtland High School.
While residents are allowed to attend the public hearing, comments also can be filed through the county’s website or by placing written comments in the Treasurer’s office drop box outside the Holbert Building at 9104 Courthouse Road.
Cigarette, meals, hotel tax update
The county also has proposed increases on several new taxes that would bring in an estimated $3.45 million in revenue, and the increases require public hearings.
The county has proposed increasing the transient occupancy tax from 2 percent to 7 percent and raising the meals tax, which would bring in an estimated $2.55 million.
The county will hold an April 13 public hearing on those proposals, the same night the board is scheduled to adopt the budget.
The county also is proposing a new cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack. A public hearing will be held, but no date has been set.
