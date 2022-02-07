Spotsylvania High Scholastic Bowl team is flexing its brain power

The Spotsylvania High School Scholastic Bowl team operates like any athletic team.
There’s secret body language they all know how to read—hand gestures that let everyone else know how confident a team member is about buzzing in to answer a question.
There are specific roles each team member plays, depending on their interest and knowledge, and everyone knows when to sit up and when to let someone else shine.
During the quiz-based competition, if a question is about literature, it likely belongs to Lee Adams. If it’s about math, it’s Sidney Wright’s and if it’s about music, it’s Drew DiFilippo’s.
If it’s about American pop culture of the past, Spanish exchange student Nicholas Posblauer “knows more about that than we do,” said Jeffrey Black, the team’s coach and a U.S. history teacher at the high school.
And if everyone is stumped, there’s a good chance Nicholas Brown can answer it.
“He’s been averaging 110 points a game,” said Black, who has coached Spotsylvania’s Scholastic Bowl team for decades. “That’s just out of control. He’s the best player I’ve ever seen.”
On Thursday, during a preparation round for the Virginia High School League’s Region B Scholastic Bowl competition on Saturday—which the team won, besting King George High School 225 points to 110—Brown buzzed in to correctly answer a question about what country’s leader was executed on Christmas Day 1989.
The answer was Romania.
“I know that because of a study of birth rates I did for my environmental studies class,” said Brown, a senior. “Romania has an extremely low birth rate.”
Retaining knowledge learned in class and mining it from the depths of their brains to answer seemingly unrelated questions is what the 14 kids on Spotsylvania High School’s Scholastic Bowl team excel at—and they are truly excelling this year, Black said.
“This is the best team we have ever had,” he said, adding that it may be the first time the team has been truly competitive.
After winning both district and regional competitions in the past several weeks, they are heading to the VHSL super regional match-up at Churchland High School in Portsmouth on Feb. 12.
Scholastic Bowl is a quiz-based competition that tests players on a wide variety of academic subjects—science, literature, poetry, recent and ancient history, world mythologies, logic, math, astronomy, medicine and more—and contemporary pop culture.
There are three rounds of 15 questions each—two free-for-alls, where anyone on the team can buzz in to answer, and one group round, where team members can discuss among themselves to come up with an answer.
Each question is worth 10 points and players are given 10 seconds to answer, except in the case of three math questions given during the group round.
At this year’s district competition, Spotsylvania beat Courtland High School by 125 points and Culpeper High School by 115 points. The Spotsylvania team also beat Chancellor, Caroline, James Monroe, King George and Eastern View high schools to win the VHSL Battlefield District competition.
They faced some of the Fredericksburg-area schools again, as well as high schools from the Richmond area, at the regional competition Saturday.
“These kids are very competitive,” Black said. “They want to win. And this is something they can compete in. Some of these kids aren’t athletes. This is them using what they learn in school to compete. These kids deserve it.”
All but two of the 14 team members attend Spotsylvania High School because they are enrolled in the IB program, so they have come from all over the county to become “Spotsylvania [High School] Strong,” Brown said.
Brown said he feels “somewhat nervous” as the team advances to higher levels of competition.
“But we’ve already done a lot this year and now we’re just going for the gold,” he said.
Brown said being on the team teaches discipline and communication skills, but what he loves most is seeing his teammates get “that glitter when they do something they didn’t expect.”
“Seeing your background knowledge come together to answer the question correctly is a magical feeling,” he said.
For Adams, Scholastic Bowl is a chance to compete as part of a team.
“I’m not sporty. I’m not athletic. I’m the one going, hey, I know a bunch of random facts,” she said. “This is my chance to flex my random knowledge.”
The team’s assistant coach, English teacher Theresa Livelsberger, said she is consistently impressed by how much the kids just love learning.
“These kids, they always ask the questions,” she said. “They want to learn and if they’re wrong, they want to know why they were wrong. They’re just so nerdy, but it’s so good.”
