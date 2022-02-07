Spotsylvania High Scholastic Bowl team is flexing its brain power

Each question is worth 10 points and players are given 10 seconds to answer, except in the case of three math questions given during the group round.

At this year’s district competition, Spotsylvania beat Courtland High School by 125 points and Culpeper High School by 115 points. The Spotsylvania team also beat Chancellor, Caroline, James Monroe, King George and Eastern View high schools to win the VHSL Battlefield District competition.

They faced some of the Fredericksburg-area schools again, as well as high schools from the Richmond area, at the regional competition Saturday.

“These kids are very competitive,” Black said. “They want to win. And this is something they can compete in. Some of these kids aren’t athletes. This is them using what they learn in school to compete. These kids deserve it.”

All but two of the 14 team members attend Spotsylvania High School because they are enrolled in the IB program, so they have come from all over the county to become “Spotsylvania [High School] Strong,” Brown said.

Brown said he feels “somewhat nervous” as the team advances to higher levels of competition.