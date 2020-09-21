Spotsylvania holding public hearing on use of federal virus funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday addressing how the county should spend its second round of federal COVID-19 funds.

The county has already received $11.9 million in federal money aimed at helping localities cover costs related to the pandemic. The county has received the same amount for a second round of spending.

In July, the supervisors approved spending the first round of CARES money to cover salaries for public safety workers, who earlier this year received raises. Using the federal funds for those salaries opened up the same amount in local funds to be dispersed for other county expenses.

County staff recommends that the supervisors approve using the second round of funds the same way as the first round.

The board meeting starts at 6 p.m. Residents can attend the meeting in person, but it also can be seen live online and on local television.

Those who want to offer a comment for the public hearing can do so online by visiting this county link: https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/1779/Public-Comments.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.