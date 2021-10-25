Spotsylvania holding public hearings to address millions in bonds, cigarette tax

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting this Tuesday will include public hearings on a new cigarette tax and the allocation of $61.46 million for a range of projects and debt on other bonds.
The new cigarette tax was originally slated to take effect on Oct. 1, but the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board was not ready to begin enforcing and collecting the tax. The public hearing will address whether the board should approve the delay.
According to a staff report for the meeting, the tax board is expected to be able to handle its tax duties for the county in January.
The new tax will add 30 cents to the cost of a 20-cigarette pack, or 2 cents per cigarette in packs with more than 20. The county anticipates collecting $310,000 annually in revenue from the tax, which was included in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The public hearing on the bonds will address funding for various county projects, including a new fire station. In August, the county closed on $34.46 million in general obligation bonds, according to a county staff report.
The bonds will cover such capital improvement projects as expansions at fire and rescue and public safety buildings, road projects and school expenses for such things as technology upgrades, bus replacements and maintenance.
The biggest expense is the construction of a new volunteer Partlow Fire station, at a cost of $4.3 million.
Road projects include improvements in the Four Mile Fork area, as well as the Interstate 95 exits in Massaponax and Thornburg, and the removal of curb “bumpouts” along a stretch of State Route 3 to allow use of another lane.
The general obligation bonds also will be used to pay off debt on 2011 and 2012 bonds, saving the county $1.1 million, according to a staff report. The hearing also will address allocation of $26 million in Economic Development Authority lease revenue refunding bonds for 2011, 2012 and 2013 EDA bonds, saving $3.4 million in debt.
The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held at the Richard E. Holbert building.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436