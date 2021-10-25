Spotsylvania holding public hearings to address millions in bonds, cigarette tax

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting this Tuesday will include public hearings on a new cigarette tax and the allocation of $61.46 million for a range of projects and debt on other bonds.

The new cigarette tax was originally slated to take effect on Oct. 1, but the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board was not ready to begin enforcing and collecting the tax. The public hearing will address whether the board should approve the delay.

According to a staff report for the meeting, the tax board is expected to be able to handle its tax duties for the county in January.

The new tax will add 30 cents to the cost of a 20-cigarette pack, or 2 cents per cigarette in packs with more than 20. The county anticipates collecting $310,000 annually in revenue from the tax, which was included in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public hearing on the bonds will address funding for various county projects, including a new fire station. In August, the county closed on $34.46 million in general obligation bonds, according to a county staff report.

The bonds will cover such capital improvement projects as expansions at fire and rescue and public safety buildings, road projects and school expenses for such things as technology upgrades, bus replacements and maintenance.