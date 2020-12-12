Spotsylvania hospital fills two units with virus patients, plans to open a third

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has seen such a surge in COVID-19 patients that it had to open a second unit—and is making plans for a third.
In a weekly update posted on YouTube on Friday, Lee Van Sise, the hospital’s chief nursing officer since June, said the surge started Monday night with an influx of emergency room patients who tested positive for the virus. After the six beds in the intensive care unit were filled, the hospital allocated seven more rooms for COVID-19 patients.
“We are in the planning stages of opening a third unit as both are completely full,” he said.
Like other medical officials, Van Sise suspected Thanksgiving gatherings had accounted for the increase. Cases started to climb in the Rappahannock Area Health District about a week after the holiday and have set records, both for the number of new people diagnosed and those seeking hospital care.
Another 167 local residents had tested positive as of Saturday, bringing to 1,071 the number of people with confirmed virus cases in the last seven days alone. Since the pandemic began, 9,856 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive.
Of that number, 522 people have been hospitalized and 101 have died since March.
Similar trends are occurring across the state and nation. Virginia reported more than 4,000 new daily cases twice last week—on Wednesday, with a new record of 4,398 cases, and again on Saturday, when 4,177 more cases were reported.
Deaths nationwide from COVID-19 topped the 3,000 mark several days last week, causing more fatalities at one time than either Pearl Harbor or 9/11.
Support Local Journalism
During a virtual town hall last week, Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, explained that hospital officials regularly talk with colleagues, near and far, about the pandemic and what each facility is experiencing.
“It’s pretty much a blanket across the whole commonwealth,” she said. “We’re all feeling it, we’re all seeing it, and that’s what heightens the concern.”
Early on, other states were able to send medical people to New York City when it was the epicenter of the virus, but now “that the need is everywhere, there aren’t enough doctors and nurses to provide the care and that is why we have to flatten the curve,” Dohmann said.
Van Sise addressed similar concerns in his video to coworkers.
“Lean on each other, this is a very stressful time,” he said. “I wish I could tell you that we had all the staff and all the resources and everything ready to roll, but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. We all have to work together and get through this time.”
The Pfizer vaccine, which got the Federal Drug Administration’s emergency use approval late Friday, should be available to health care workers in coming days. Mary Washington officials said they hoped to start vaccinating frontline workers as early as Monday or Tuesday. Spotsylvania Regional, which is part of HCA Virginia, will go through its supply chains and probably have a vaccination clinic set up for associates within a week to 10 days, Van Sise said.
Officials at both hospital systems stressed there are so many moving parts involved with the vaccines that it’s difficult to predict an exact timeframe. Rappahannock Area Health District officials also will be involved with the administration, both with the double doses of shots for health care workers and first responders and when the vaccine is rolled out to the general public.
However, Mary Washington Healthcare and HCA have announced that while the COVID-19 vaccine is highly recommended for all workers, it’s not mandatory. The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use, “not something like the flu shot [for which officials] have spent years, decades of studying the side effects,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director at MWHC.
Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of the COVID-19 patients and some of its doctors and nurses are ready to be among the first in line, she said. But that’s not necessarily the case with everyone, just as recent nationwide polls have shown the number of Americans willing to be vaccinated was about 50 percent early on, but has grown to 63 percent, according to a recent Gallup poll.
“This is a new vaccine, and we can’t expect everyone to be comfortable being one of the first,” Henry said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.