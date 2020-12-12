Spotsylvania hospital fills two units with virus patients, plans to open a third

Similar trends are occurring across the state and nation. Virginia reported more than 4,000 new daily cases twice last week—on Wednesday, with a new record of 4,398 cases, and again on Saturday, when 4,177 more cases were reported.

Deaths nationwide from COVID-19 topped the 3,000 mark several days last week, causing more fatalities at one time than either Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

During a virtual town hall last week, Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, explained that hospital officials regularly talk with colleagues, near and far, about the pandemic and what each facility is experiencing.

“It’s pretty much a blanket across the whole commonwealth,” she said. “We’re all feeling it, we’re all seeing it, and that’s what heightens the concern.”

Early on, other states were able to send medical people to New York City when it was the epicenter of the virus, but now “that the need is everywhere, there aren’t enough doctors and nurses to provide the care and that is why we have to flatten the curve,” Dohmann said.

Van Sise addressed similar concerns in his video to coworkers.