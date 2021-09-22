Spotsylvania hospital had to divert emergency patients elsewhere

This week, the Virginia Dental Association asked people who are having mouth and jaw pain to call their dentists instead of overcrowding emergency rooms.

“Seeking care first from a dentist will allow most patients to have the root cause of their issue addressed more quickly and is also an important way to prevent emergency departments seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases from becoming overwhelmed,” said Dr. Scott Berman, newly elected president of the group.

Hospitals should request the diversion status only after they’ve “exhausted internal mechanisms to relieve the situation,” according to Rappahannock EMS Council’s policy covering the matter. They can be used, not just during pandemic conditions, but in various situations such as when a hospital becomes overloaded during a bad auto accident or if a facility has lost power or had a water line burst nearby, Walker said.

Even if a diversion status is in place, most policies are like the one covering the Fredericksburg area. It states that patients with airway obstructions, uncontrollable bleeding, CPR in progress or those facing other extreme conditions be taken to the closest hospital, no matter what the facility’s diversion status.