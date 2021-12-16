Spotsylvania hospital's personable CEO to leave post; will head Richmond facility

As David McKnight made his regular rounds at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, he headed up to the fourth floor, where a patient was recovering from surgery.
A co-worker had requested that he look in on the patient and McKnight was more than glad to do so. “Rounding” has always been one of his favorite parts of the job.
McKnight isn’t a doctor or nurse, clinician or technician. His background is in marketing and finance. Yet as the CEO at Spotsylvania Regional for the past four years, McKnight is responsible for the actions of all those who work on the 75-acre campus in Massaponax, whether they have medical degrees or not.
He views regular visits with staff and patients as part of his prescription for good management.
“I think he’s just awesome; he stops and chats with the staff all the time,” said Patsy DuBois, a clerk in the medical unit where McKnight was “seeing” patients. “I can’t believe he’s leaving—how dare he, especially during the holidays? I’m gonna miss him.”
That’s been the general reaction since McKnight, 42, announced his promotion. He’ll leave Spotsylvania on Dec. 23, then start work as the chief executive officer of Johnston–Willis Hospital in Richmond four days later. Known for its comprehensive stroke program and cancer treatment, Johnston–Willis is also part of the HCA Virginia chain and has more than twice the beds of Spotsylvania Regional.
While he’s excited about the new challenge, he’s also saddened to leave behind a facility that others have often called his “baby.” McKnight took over as CEO in 2018 after the hospital—which opened in 2010—had been through three leaders in five years.
“Mr. McKnight is the most effective CEO that Spotsylvania Regional has had since we opened,” said Mark Taylor, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees and the former county attorney and administrator for Spotsylvania County.
Taylor called McKnight a leader who was “not content to lead from the executive suite,” but one who likes to deal directly with patients and visitors, physicians and all levels of staff.
“David likes to say ‘we care like family’ and everything he does demonstrates his heartfelt empathy and sincere concern,” Taylor said.
McKnight said he’s shed more tears than he cares to admit. On a recent morning, as he stopped at the front desk of Michelle Nuzzi—who’s often the first person visitors see at the hospital—both got teary eyed.
Later, when she’d had a chance to compose herself, Nuzzi said that McKnight is “supportive, easy to reach out to and all-in-all a wonderful person to work with.” Eleanor McCord, the volunteer at her side, chimed in: “He always speaks and he knows everybody.”
Building relationships has been important to McKnight. During an hourlong interview, he mentioned the value of relationships nine times, saying he believes the personal bonds—and the team that’s in place—have been the reasons the hospital has grown and improved.
But knowing people so well makes it even harder to say goodbye, he said.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “I’m excited, certainly, about new challenges and so forth, but it will rip a piece of my heart out to leave.”
‘DO IT THE RIGHT WAY’
Earlier this month, McKnight led a ceremony in which ground was broken for a new free-standing emergency room in the Chancellorsville area. McKnight lives in the western part of the county with his wife, Sabrina, and their three sons, and he’s familiar with the traffic congestion. Trying to get a rescue squad down State Route 3 can be a nightmare during rush hour, and he’s glad HCA Virginia is investing in that part of Spotsylvania.
Typically, a free-standing clinic of the size planned, with 10,000 square feet and 11 treatment rooms, costs about $10 million.
Almost every service line across the board has grown at Spotsylvania Regional in recent years, McKnight said. The growth has come in a county whose population has jumped by almost 13 percent in the last decade, according to the U.S. Census.
“When I took over, I wanted to look at opportunities in a growing market, but also how can we compete in the community?” McKnight said. “My prayer when we started was that we would do it the right way.”
He cites the advancement in robotics, both with a “stellar” team of general surgeons and being the first in the area to offer orthopedic work, such as joint replacements, with robotic assistance. Last fall, the hospital unveiled a $1.3 million upgrade to its catherization lab, where the intricacies of the heart are monitored and diagnosed.
Business has boomed in labor and delivery, where births numbered about 600 per year from 2010 to 2019.
“Then last year, we had 1,249 births—in the midst of a pandemic—and this year, we’ll probably be close to 1,400 births,” he said. “A lot of that was through building trust and relationships with the patients and physicians.”
Katielynn Miller, who gave birth last week to her first child, gushed with excitement as she told the hospital CEO about her experience. She ended up needing a Cesarean section and said health care workers explained every aspect.
“I’ve never been so comfortable,” she said. “I’ve never had an experience where every single step along the way was good, even when the bad steps [needing surgery] happened.”
McKnight dutifully listened then asked what he said was the most important question.
“How is the baby? What’s the name?” he asked.
“Hazel Lorraine,” Miller answered.
“Oh, I love that,” McKnight said.
When Miller said the baby is “insanely cute,” described the color of her hair and pointed out that she didn’t have any hair until she was 3, the CEO—who has his own challenges with hair follicles—said “there is nothing wrong with bald people.”
DEALING WITH CHALLENGES
Not every day has been filled with nonstop laughter. COVID-19 and staff shortages have impacted hospitals nationwide and the ebb and flow of patients—some with the virus, some with other problems—is one of the issues that has “weighed on” McKnight.
About a year ago, Spotsylvania Regional didn’t have enough staff in its intensive care unit, especially when contracts ended for some of its nurses, McKnight said. The facility made the decision to allocate the staff it had among sick patients who didn’t have COVID-19 and to transfer the sickest virus patients to other HCA facilities.
Spotsylvania Regional has six ICU beds. Throughout the pandemic, Mary Washington Hospital has treated most of the virus patients in the region.
In late September this year, Spotsylvania Regional had so many people in the hospital, it asked for an “EMS diversion”—for emergency patients to be taken elsewhere. The hospital experienced a patient surge across the board and reached an all-time high with COVID-19 patients, McKnight said at the time.
Both decisions were difficult, but McKnight said the hospital strived to do what was best for patients. The last thing he wanted was to have more sick people than the for-profit hospital could handle.
The EMS diversion came up during a September townhall with Mary Washington Healthcare officials who thanked their workers for doing “their part to help out at this time of great community need,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO. “We’re not going on diversion even though we’re under extraordinary stress. Where is there to go?”
ALWAYS A SMILE
Dr. Henry Wicker Jr., a general surgeon, sent McKnight a letter he’d penned in the flowing style of calligraphy writing. He said the CEO had “won the admiration of us all” as he navigated the hospital through the pandemic.
“You carried us steadily through what will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most challenging periods in modern medicine,” Wicker wrote.
And he had a smile on his face all the while, said Andrea Nicholson, a clinical coordinator in the hospital’s progressive care unit.
“I’m going to miss your positivity the most,” she said. “When you came around the corner every day, you always found the good in everything, even on the worst possible day. We will miss you 100 percent.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425