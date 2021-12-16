Spotsylvania hospital's personable CEO to leave post; will head Richmond facility

As David McKnight made his regular rounds at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, he headed up to the fourth floor, where a patient was recovering from surgery.

A co-worker had requested that he look in on the patient and McKnight was more than glad to do so. “Rounding” has always been one of his favorite parts of the job.

McKnight isn’t a doctor or nurse, clinician or technician. His background is in marketing and finance. Yet as the CEO at Spotsylvania Regional for the past four years, McKnight is responsible for the actions of all those who work on the 75-acre campus in Massaponax, whether they have medical degrees or not.

He views regular visits with staff and patients as part of his prescription for good management.

“I think he’s just awesome; he stops and chats with the staff all the time,” said Patsy DuBois, a clerk in the medical unit where McKnight was “seeing” patients. “I can’t believe he’s leaving—how dare he, especially during the holidays? I’m gonna miss him.”