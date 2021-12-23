 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania house fire sends two to Richmond medical center
Spotsylvania house fire sends two to Richmond medical center

Two people were injured Thursday morning in a Spotsylvania County house fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a “well-involved” fire in the 1000 block of Sandwedge Court just before 11:30 a.m., Steven Cooper, Spotsylvania’s deputy fire chief of operations, said in a statement posted on social media.

Responders found a “large volume of fire” coming from the first and second floors of the end unit of a set of attached single-family dwellings, he said. As crews fought the fire, they also found and provided medical assistance to two occupants who had exited the burning building.

Both people were transferred to a local hospital, then on to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Their conditions were not available.

Cooper said the fire was contained to the structure and the attached residences sustained “some smoke and minor structural damage.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

