Spotsylvania increases dump fees for trash haulers

Spotsylvania County updated its solid waste code this week, with the Board of Supervisors approving fee increases at the convenience centers and the landfill.

Along with the fee increases, the county also updated the code for the county’s decal program, which started in May 2021. A decal is required to use any of the 12 convenience centers. A decal or proof of county residence is required at the Livingston Landfill.

The decal program was instituted to stop people from bringing trash from outside Spotsylvania, where fees may be higher. County residents can use the convenience centers with no charge.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Assistant County Administrator Ben Loveday told supervisors there have been issues enforcing the decal program.

The update aims to make the code clear, such as adding sign compliance to the ordinance, to make it easier to enforce the rule. County Attorney Karl Holsten said any county ordinance violation has a maximum charge of a Class 1 misdemeanor. The decal code update makes the violation a graduated offense. That means violations would start at the lowest level, a Class 4 misdemeanor, which carries maximum $500 fine.

Some supervisors questioned the criminal penalty related to the decals.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin is uncomfortable with enforcing the decal requirement and suggested the board take up the matter in the future to see if there are any issues.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who criticized the decal program when it was implemented, said he didn’t like a criminal offense being linked to the program and wondered if the decals are even needed.

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch said there have been cases in which people without decals have ignored staff who tried to stop them from using the sites. He said the updated code gives the county “teeth.”

Assistant County Attorney Jessica DesNoyer echoed Petrovitch on enforcement, saying there have been cases of abuse, including one instance in which a person threw a microwave at a county worker. She added that there have been “instances of people advertising decals for sale and selling decals. And that’s criminalized as well in the changes.”

Holsten said the decal code “is about enforcement,” which he expects would be “a rarity.”

The decal program appears to have succeeded at a few convenience center sites.

There was a big drop in total waste dumped at the Chancellor convenience center, the largest and busiest of the county’s 12 convenience sites. A chart showed the annual waste tonnage at Chancellor dropped from a high of more than 30,000 in 2020 to less than 24,000 last year. In 2021, the convenience site collected more than 26,000 tons of waste.

The Livingston landfill’s total waste collected has increased since 2018, when municipal waste totaled slightly more than 120,000 tons, according to a staff presentation at the meeting. The total refuse collected dipped in 2019 and 2020, to about 104,000 tons. Then it jumped back up about 125,000 tons the past two years. Commercial waste also increased during the same period, with last year totaling about 25,000 tons.

Along with the decal update, county staff proposed raising tipping fees for trash haulers that dump waste at county sites.

Loveday said the county notified private haulers of the tipping rate increases. He said one company, GFL, responded, saying “they were in support of the rates as presented.”

The fees will primarily affect commercial disposal companies, as they handle heavy loads of trash.

McLaughlin asked if the increased fees will impact residents who use waste disposal services.

Loveday said the county “has the absolute lowest tipping fees in the region. We would expect there would be no major impact in the private sector to the curbside pickup. But, once again, that’s private sector. I don’t control what prices they charge.”

Spotsylvania’s new rates are expected to go into effect April 1.

The tipping fee changes are as follows:

Municipal waste (household garbage) increased from $19 per ton to $32.

Construction and demolition debris, $50 per ton, up from $41.

Commercial brush: $41 per ton, up from no charge.

The board also approved increases for tires unloaded at the county sites.

Commercial vehicles: $5 per tire, up from $2.

Commercial trucks: $15, up from $10.

Commercial heavy equipment: $20, up from $15.

Private passenger cars: Remains free, but with a limit of six tires daily.

Private passenger trucks: $15, up from $10.

Private heavy equipment: $20, up from $15.

According to a staff report, the increased tipping fees could result in $1 million in new revenue for the county.

Stafford County could also raise tipping fees for a select few haulers.

The increase would impact three commercial haulers, which have for years enjoyed a discounted rate for waste collected and dumped at the county landfill. The agreement, which kept those haulers from dumping local refuse outside the county, was rendered moot by regulations enacted in 2015, requiring such haulers to collect and dump waste in the same jurisdiction.

The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board will hold a public hearing Feb. 15, at the county’s government center.