VDOT work on Spotsylvania intersection pipeline is delayed
A project that would close a Spotsylvania County intersection for two weeks has been postponed.
Work to repair a pipeline at the intersection of Benchmark Road and Mine Road was set to start Monday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation sent an update on the planned work Monday, saying a new start date will be announced later.
— Staff report
